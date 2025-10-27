LED versus incandescent Christmas lighting

’Tis the season for discovering that the incandescent Christmas lights you stored in the basement all year didn’t last to see this year’s holiday season.

LED lights and incandescent lights differ in the way they give off light. LED bulbs use semiconductors to convert energy into light, while incandescent bulbs use electricity to heat a wire inside the bulb until it is hot enough to produce light.

The main advantage of switching to LED holiday lights is their extended lifespan. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, LED lights can last up to 25 times longer than incandescent bulbs, meaning they could last for another 40 holiday seasons.

The extended lifespan of LED lights (ranging from 25,000 to 50,000 hours, according to Induction Lighting Fixtures) may result in a higher cost up front, but it’s more cost-efficient in the long run.

LED lights also require significantly less energy for use. The average household saves $225 in electricity payments a year when it switches to LED, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. That means LED Christmas lights can offset high wintertime expenses: heating bills, gifts, travel costs, etc.

LED lights are more than just money-savers. An average of nearly 830 fires occur annually due to Christmas light decorations, according to a 2022 report by the National Fire Protection Association. Any kind of electrical current can pose a fire risk, but the risk is greater with incandescent lighting.

Because they use heat to generate their glow, incandescent light bulbs get much hotter than LED light bulbs – a dicey proposition if they’re touching flammable materials such as ribbons, dry Christmas tree branches or fabric ornaments. If you have a live tree, it’s important to keep it watered and hydrated while making sure that no lights are touching flammable objects.

Because they use more energy, incandescent lights are more likely to overload an electric socket. Conversely, multiple strings of LED lights can plug into one another without concern about shorting the circuit. LED lights are more durable and flexible, as they are made with epoxy lenses rather than the glass that makes up incandescent light bulbs. That means LEDs are less likely to break, making it easier to store them as well as display them outside.

