Build your ideal backyard entertainment space

DIY

For a low-cost option, installing a pergola or gazebo from a build kit can be a perfect way to create a homey outdoor space.

A pergola not only provides shade while adding a focal point to the landscape, it also offers creative opportunities for decorations such as fairy lights or vines and foliage.

Gazebos provide more shelter from the elements, making them perfect for a year-round gathering place isolated from the rest of the landscape.

If you are looking for more overhead coverage for a smaller outdoor area, a pavilion with a steel roof and wall creates a space ideal for grilling or for providing shelter for a smaller seating area.

Stores such as Lowe’s and Home Depot offer pergola and gazebo sets with at-home assembly options, and more simplistic versions could be built with timber.

Modest Budget

For a more extreme remodeling of an outdoor area, a patio or deck is a cost-effective and versatile option. A patio can be used as a gathering place for friends and family while providing space for a grill or fire pit. A paver patio could be a cost-effective investment, as the slabs are less likely to crack than traditionally-poured concrete.

A deck with a privacy fence can add more solitude to an outdoor space and can be complemented with additions such as a hot tub or outdoor kitchen.

Adding an awning or canopy to either can provide shade over the central living space. For pre-existing patios, consider adding a privacy screen to protect from bugs and the harsher elements.

Designer

If your heart belongs to the outdoors, it might be worth it to design an outdoor space that suits your individualized needs by working with a company such as Cap City Decks and Patios in northwest Columbus. Because premade kits can limit design options, Cap City works with clients to create individualized outdoor structures that fit the landscape of the property and the aesthetic of the home.

Install a screened-in gazebo with a hot tub for an outdoor oasis. Design a specialized patio with a standing fire pit perfect for summer night. Bring the party outside with an outdoor kitchen complete with a fridge and island space, or find a completely new inspiration as you work with experts to build your perfect backyard.

Katie Giffin is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.