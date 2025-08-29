BIA Parade of Homes returns to central Ohio

Expand PNE Homes

If you spend much time on Pinterest, Houzz or similar websites, there’s a good chance you have a folder titled Dream Home filled with all your favorite ideas and inspirations.

What would you say if someone told you that you can see everything on that list within a short drive right here in central Ohio?

You may want to bring your wish list for reference as you explore homes of all sizes, styles, locations and price points during the 2025 BIA Parade of Homes.

For more than 70 years, the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio (BIA) has used the Parade to spotlight the top local communities, developments and builders, from Dublin and Grove City to Canal Winchester and Galena.

The BIA is bringing its A-game in 2025 with 17 builders – including 3 Pillar Homes, PNE Homes, M/I Homes, Diyanni Homes and Arbor Homes – displaying a variety of designs, from cozy farmhouses to open concept contemporary homes.

Along the route, you may find homes with the perfect front porch for a cozy swing, a space for the breakfast nook fit for family brunch with the kids, or an extra room for your dream library or movie theater.

Previous Featured Communities such as Jerome Village and Beulah Park continue to be popular spots for new, spacious homes. Beulah Park, for example, has one home from 3 Pillar and another from PNE this year.

Save the Dates

BIA Parade of Homes

Sept. 18-28

Thursdays-Sundays

Noon-6 p.m.

Throughout central Ohio