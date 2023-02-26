A peek into the current trends in wall paint in homes across America

With spring finally upon us, it’s time for homeowners to shake off the rust of the new year and begin preparations for upcoming home improvement projects such as putting a fresh coat of paint on your walls.

Popular wall colors come and go, trending in new directions every year. Styles like the sponge painting of the 1990s have drifted away and wallpaper, which fell out of favor for many years, is making a huge comeback.

The long-standing fear of wallpaper, and the nightmare of removal that comes with it, is slowly fading away as companies produce easy-to-use and -remove products such as peel-and-stick options.

Textured paint has slowly faded away and been replaced by textured wallpapers. In 2023, new age wallpaper is affordable and much easier to work with compared to textured paints.

Paint finishes have also changed, with remodelers turning away from the sheen of previous paints and looking for more of a matte.

This style of finish is usually washable and easy to maintain over time, and provides a sleek appeal, as opposed to the shine of the previous trends.

For example, the shine from eggshell style paints is more susceptible to showing cracks or divots in the wall, while a matte finish tends to hide these blemishes when coated properly.

In recent years, homeowners have begun to prefer a more grown-up feel to their wall colors. With brighter colors falling out of favor, a darker, moodier palette has arisen.

Benjamin Moore’s color of the year for 2023 is an example of this trend. Raspberry Blush is a soft, subtle and dark red orange that is easy on the eyes.

Do’s and Don’ts of Re-Painting

Do:

Test your paint colors. Samples may not give the best picture of how a color will look on your wall. Test and make sure you’re getting exactly what you’re looking for.

Samples may not give the best picture of how a color will look on your wall. Test and make sure you’re getting exactly what you’re looking for. Prepare your workspace. Accidents may happen, and a well-prepared workspace can prevent a paint disaster. Ensure that the floor is covered properly and tape around angles that may find themselves painted by mistake.

Accidents may happen, and a well-prepared workspace can prevent a paint disaster. Ensure that the floor is covered properly and tape around angles that may find themselves painted by mistake. Prime your walls. Primer is a key component to ensuring your wall is coated evenly and provides an even and full wall color. Priming your walls can be the difference between a professional look and visual disaster.

Don’ts:

Be afraid of color. Many remodelers are fearful of colors due to resale value. Many homeowners will find proper wall colors give your house a memorable pop and shouldn’t shy away from adding color to walls.

Many remodelers are fearful of colors due to resale value. Many homeowners will find proper wall colors give your house a memorable pop and shouldn’t shy away from adding color to walls. Rush to finish. Proper wall painting calls for attention and patience. Rushing a project will only provide a sub-par result that you may not be happy with. Taking the time to ensure quality is important.

Proper wall painting calls for attention and patience. Rushing a project will only provide a sub-par result that you may not be happy with. Taking the time to ensure quality is important. Paint over wallpaper. Painting over wallpaper is a no-no in the remodeling industry. For older, more challenging wallpapers, soften the glue with a wet rag. Steaming products may also help the glue soften and allow for an easier removal before painting.

Helpful Hint:

Paint spills can be a nightmare and, without proper cleanup, can cause long-term issues. Surprisingly, cat litter soaks up spilled paint rather well. Try to contain the spill first, then pour a generous amount of cat litter onto it.