A paint expert discusses the power and pitfalls of a fresh coat

Contrary to popular belief, watching paint dry can be an exhilarating activity for those who strategically select their hues.

Though checking out the “color(s) of the year” designated by various paint companies can’t hurt, interior paint should ultimately reflect the dominant style of a living space and its inhabitants, says Heineman Finishes LLC owner Scott Heineman.

“Form and function need to work together, and a lot of times, you need to find out what the personality of your home is,” Heineman says. “I think when you go bold, it’s something that you’ll more than likely regret.”

Mixing conflicting aesthetics, such as craftsman and ultra-modern, isn’t impossible. However, a skilled designer is almost always needed to accomplish the feat. Average homeowners must understand either the current or desired identity of their space before making any design choices, Heineman says.

“I’m personally building a house myself, and I really love white walls, white baseboards with black doors and white door jambs,” he says. “I’m building a modern home.”

As of late, Heineman has noticed a growing demand for soothing shades of gray, he says. In particular, “greige” – a hybrid of gray and beige – is trendy among his clients who live in apartments.

“Bright and deep colors are oftentimes tough to work with,” Heineman says. “So a lot of what we’re seeing is light gray.”

Sheen is yet another essential factor to consider when shopping for paint.

2023 “color(s) of the year” at a glance:

Behr’s “Blank Canvas” (DC-003)

Minimalist and vanilla-esque, this pigment is conducive to coziness.

Benjamin Moore’s “Raspberry Blush” (2008-30)

Gazing upon “raspberry blush” is like stepping into a rosy, frolicsome dream you’ll never want to wake up from.

Glidden’s “Vining Ivy” (PPG1148-6)

Dive into a dusty teal, tinged ever so slightly with turquoise.

Pantone’s “Viva Magenta” (18-1750)

Not for the faint of heart, “Viva Magenta” is a pinkish-red that stirs up feelings of spunk and spontaneity.

Sherwin-Williams’ “Redend Point” (SW 9081)

If you want to see the balmy brown undertones of “Redend Point” in real time, you can always order a Sherwin-Williams peel-and-stick paint sample.

Valspar’s “Gentle Violet” (4002-3A)

Valspar officially has 12 colors of the year for 2023, but “Gentle Violet” catches the eye with its unconventional premise: cyberspace. Cool-toned traces of purple dissolve into white, resulting in a serene glow.

“In bathrooms and kitchens, you’re going to want something with a shinier sheen to it so that you can clean it,” he says. “If you have kids, maybe you should paint your whole house in eggshell.”

On the other hand, a flat sheen will better disguise any nicks or general imperfections that inevitably crop up on a paint’s surface.

Consumers can determine if they genuinely have affection for a prospective color by painting a 4-foot-by-8-foot section of wall, Heineman says. While living with the swatch, a person might notice details that escaped them in the past, such as how natural light interacts with it.

“I like to do it right up against a door jamb and a baseboard,” Heineman says. “Some might say that’s overkill, but you really want to get that color on the wall and see what it looks like.”

Lucy Lawler is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.