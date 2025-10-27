2025 Parade of Homes review

For more than 70 years, the BIA of Central Ohio has hosted the Parade of Homes, and this year’s iteration was one for the books.

With more than 40 homes to explore, Columbus natives and central Ohio homeowners traversed from Plain City to Canal Winchester and from Grove City to Lewis Center to get a look at some of the unique homes and features created by the 17 builders that masterminded the displays. Features include window-lined sunrooms, open-concept kitchens and relaxing outdoor landscaping.

The Parade, featuring a scattered site format for the fifth consecutive year, showcased homes with a variety of price points and sizes, sharing homes ranging from condominiums to multifamily homes in 38 different communities.

Homeowners and visitors walked away with new ideas and a fresh look, while many builders walked away with new connections and even a few prizes.

For more information about highlighted homes and neighborhoods, visit the Tour Guide, which is available year-round at www.cityscenecolumbus.com on the Homes tab.

Condominium: Best Overall

($600,000 and Under)

M/I Homes – 4506 Nonius Dr.

× Expand M/I Homes

($600,001 and Over)

Epcon Communities – 10502 Clare Way

× Expand Epcon Communities

Single Family: Best Overall

($600,000 and Under)

Wayne Homes – 9470 Lancaster Rd.

× Expand Wayne Homes

($600,001 and Over)

3 Pillar Homes, LLC – 11451 Winterberry Dr.

× Expand 3 Pillar Homes

Multifamily: Best Overall

Wilcox Communities – 35 Lucy Ridge Rd.

× Expand Wilcox Communities

Best Community Amenities

($600,000 and Under)

Pulte Homes – 337 Hockberry Ln.

($600,001 and Over)

3 Pillar Homes, LLC – 4211 Laguna Lp.

Best Front Curb Appeal

($600,000 and Under)

Pulte Homes – 1103 Oldcastle Rd.

($600,001 and Over)

Epcon Communities – 7887 Grassland Dr.

Best Floor Plan

($600,000 and Under)

Pulte Homes – 1103 Oldcastle Rd.

($600,001 and Over)

Epcon Communities – 10502 Clare Way

Best Living Space

($600,000 and Under)

Pulte Homes – 1103 Oldcastle Rd.

($600,001 and Over)

3 Pillar Homes, LLC – 1474 Dogwood Lp.

Best Outdoor Living Space

($600,000 and Under)

M/I Homes – 4506 Nonius Dr.

($600,001 and Over)

3 Pillar Homes, LLC – 1474 Dogwood Lp.

Best Kitchen

($600,000 and Under)

M/I Homes – 4506 Nonius Dr.

($600,001 and Over)

Epcon Communities – 10502 Clare Way

Best Owner’s Suite

($600,000 and Under)

M/I Homes – 4506 Nonius Dr.

($600,001 and Over)

Epcon Communities – 5729 Arcadian Ave.

Best Interior Decorating

($600,000 and Under)

M/I Homes – 4506 Nonius Dr.

($600,001 and Over)

3 Pillar Homes, LLC – 1474 Dogwood Lp.

Best Curb Appeal

($600,000 and Under)

Arbor Homes – 301 Kendall St.

($600,001 and Over)

3 Pillar Homes, LLC – 5609 Evans Farm Dr.

Best Floor Plan

($600,000 and Under)

Arbor Homes – 347 Jacob Ln.

($600,001 and Over)

Virginia Homes – 6905 Holbein Dr.

Best Living Space

($600,000 and Under)

Pulte Homes – 3411 Tender Ave.

($600,001 and Over)

P&D Builders – 9724 New California Dr.

Best Outdoor Living Space

($600,000 and Under)

Schottenstein Homes – 8798 Eliot Dr.

($600,001 and Over)

3 Pillar Homes, LLC – 11451 Winterberry Dr.

Best Kitchen

($600,000 and Under)

Wayne Homes – 9470 Lancaster Rd.

($600,001 and Over)

Diyanni Homes – 6624 Scioto Bluff Ct.

Best Owner’s Suite

($600,000 and Under)

Schottenstein Homes – 6971 Aster Way

($600,001 and Over)

Old World Custom Homes – 11141 Harlem Estates Ct.

Best Interior Decorating

($600,000 and Under)

Arbor Homes – 347 Jacob Ln.

($600,001 and Over)

Pulte Homes – 9556 Burghey Dr.

Best Community

Ardent Communities – 166 Carlton Manor Dr.

Best Floor Plan

Wilcox Communities – 35 Lucy Ridge Rd.

Best Kitchen

Wilcox Communities – 35 Lucy Ridge Rd.

Best Owner’s Suite

Wilcox Communities – 35 Lucy Ridge Rd.

Best Interior Decorating

Ardent Communities – 166 Carlton Manor Dr.

Rachel Hanz is the lead editor of CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at rkaras@cityscenemediagroup.com.