× Expand 3 Pillar Homes/Tevis Visuals, Epcon Communities, Jennifer Michelle Photography

The annual BIA Parade of Homes returns to central Ohio this fall. Through this more than 70-year-old tradition, the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio has created a way to see all the new trends and features local builders and designers have to offer.

Columbus is a rapidly growing city, as are the smaller communities in its metro area. The U.S. Census Bureau reported the metro population reached 2,242,028 in 2025, and the Columbus Partnership reports a growth rate double the national average. This puts Columbus’ growth rate on par with Atlanta’s.

That growth has brought with it a need for new housing. As of June 2026, a total of 6,197 permits were approved in the Columbus Metro areas, according to National Association of Home Builders data.

The homeownership rate in the Columbus metro area was approximately 62 percent in 2024, according to data from Census Reporter. This is 8 percent less than the state rate reported by the Ohio Housing Finance Agency in 2024, and about 3 percent less than the national rate reported by the U.S. Census Bureau for the first quarter of 2026.

Continuing its dispersed site model for the sixth year in a row, the BIA Parade of Homes will feature a variety of different home types all across the region. With every shape, size and price point, any visitor can expect to find something that fits what they’re looking for.

The Parade includes many single-family homes across Columbus and its suburbs, from Dublin to Pickerington. Within Columbus City limits, Schottenstein Homes presents a spacious three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom single-family home near Hilliard Green.

The Parade also features a number of multifamily options. Ardent Communities is showing a variety of apartment floorplans at its Hague Ravines complex featuring one to three bedrooms and one to two bathrooms. The complex also features amenities such as a 24-hour fitness center, an outdoor kitchen and fire pit, a billiards lounge and a pool.

Further north near Worthington and Westerville, Maronda Homes is highlighting its townhomes at Worthington Preserve. These new builds are 1,772 square feet and include three to four bedrooms and two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half bathrooms.

Parade properties are open from noon-6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday during the last two weekends in September.

Abby Van Voorhis is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.