What health experts say your body needs as you age

Because our metabolism, joint health and muscle mass all naturally decrease as we get older, staying fit and healthy gets progressively more difficult. However, health experts have designed a set of basic guidelines to ensure people are aware of how much exercise they should be getting to stay healthy, no matter their age.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults between the ages of 18-64 get at least 150 minutes of moderately intense activity and two sessions of strength-building exercise per week.

Adults over 64 are advised to get the same amount of exercise, while adding an activity that improves balance. As these guidelines only cover two broad age groups, we took a closer look at what doctors recommend at different ages to stay healthy.

20s

According to Harvard Health Publishing, a person’s metabolism – which measures how well their body burns calories – peaks during this time period.

High-intensity aerobic exercise, such as running, is one of the best ways to maintain a higher metabolism. Here are some tips to making running a more enjoyable experience:

Find scenic routes that keep things interesting.

Start with shorter distances before taking on longer runs.

Break up your running with high-intensity interval training (HIIT), a strategy in which you alternate shorter bursts of intense exercise with periods of rest.

According to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, adults who train all major muscle groups twice a week are also at lower risk of cancer and heart disease. These major muscle

groups include legs, hips, back, chest, abdomen, shoulders and arms, according to the CDC.

30s

Health experts recommend the same amount of exercise with a few added recommendations for those in their 30s.

Per a report by the National Library of Medicine, flexibility begins to decrease in the 30s. Additionally, medical conditions such as arthritis and tendonitis become more common, according to Alexander Orthopaedic Associates.

In order to protect joint and tendon health, a proper stretching routine is vital. Hold stretches in place for 30-60 seconds before switching. Though stretching may feel dull at times, it can prevent injury and further health issues later on in life.

Another good way to protect joint health is to eat foods that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin C and antioxidants. Citrus fruits and peppers contain vitamin C and antioxidants, while several types of fish and other seafood are rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

40s

General exercise recommendations remain the same when you reach your 40s, but if you have any issues with joint or tendon pain, you may be concerned about running.

It is a common misconception that running is bad for your joints, especially the knees. A study published by the British Journal of Sports Medicine has found that if you do not already have arthritis in your knees, running can be a good way of preventing the condition.

Swimming can be a great alternative to running, since it is a low-impact exercise and can be practiced year-round. Cycling and yoga are also good options that can help keep you in shape.

50s

Muscle mass begins to decrease at a rate of 3-8% in your 30s, and that rate increases in your 60s, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Staying healthy in your 50s can help prevent this additional muscle loss. Strength and resistance training, along with a protein-rich diet, will help to keep your muscles in good shape and as strong as ever. Lifting weights, using resistance bands and doing body-weight exercises such as pushups can help achieve this goal.

60s and over

A minimum of 150 minutes of exercise per week is still recommended by health experts, along with two sessions of strength training and balance exercises such as standing on one leg for as long as possible.

Once you enter your 60s, your metabolism begins to decrease each year, which can lead to increased fat mass, per Harvard Health Publishing. Regular exercise not only burns calories and builds muscle, it can also boost your metabolism.

It is also important to maintain a balanced diet. Many physical issues experienced by older adults are linked to inflammation, so eating foods with omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (omega-3 PUFA) – such as salmon, mackerel, flaxseed and walnuts – is helpful. A protein-rich diet will also aid in increasing your metabolism and converting fat to muscle.

Staying active with your children

If your child is enrolled in sports, practice with them at home during free time.

Bicycle riding and swimming are easy ways to keep your child and yourself active throughout the year.

Walking pets and walking kids to school can help fulfill basic exercise needs on a daily basis.

Connor Quinn is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.