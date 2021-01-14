Wexner Medical Center uses the Schott for shots

The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center will be using the Jerome Schottenstein Center as a mass vaccination site for COVID-19 starting Jan. 19. The medical center will first provide vaccinations at this site for their patients and then later on to the public.

Governor Mike DeWine plans to administer vaccines in phases, with Phase 1B including Ohioans ages 65+, those with severe or developmental medical disorders as well as K-12 teachers and staff.

“On January 25th, we anticipate vaccinations will open up to those 75 years old and older. The following week, it should open to people 70 and older, and on February 8th, the vaccinations are expected to be available to those 65 and older,” DeWine tweeted on Jan. 12.

In accordance with this phased vaccination plan, the medical center plans to first administer vaccines to their patients ages 80 and above. From there, they will continue to prioritize vaccines to those that fall into the Phase 1B category.

The medical center estimates that they will be able to provide more than 3,000 vaccines a day by utilizing the Schottenstein Center.

“Ample parking and a large concourse space at a landmark building already known by much of the general public will allow the Wexner Medical Center to serve patients in a convenient and efficient manner with a safe distancing in place to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission,” says Ryan Haley, senior director of ambulatory operations. “Our partnership with the Athletic Department and with the University has been outstanding. The Schottenstein Center site will offer us the opportunity to provide vaccines on a far greater scale than we would be able to in a traditional healthcare setting.”

Currently, the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center will only be administering vaccines for patients that meet the Phase 1B criteria who have also been seen by a medical provider at the center within the last two years. Information on how to schedule a vaccine appointment will be given to patients during the week of Jan. 11. All patients as well as healthcare personnel will be required to schedule a vaccine appointment.

Beginning in February, the medical center also plans to provide COVID-19 vaccinations at another location within OSU East Hospital.

Helen Widman is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.