U.S. non-dairy milk sales grow 61 percent

If you haven’t noticed, there are some new kids on the block in the milk industry.

While humans have been drinking cow’s milk for thousands of years, it wasn’t until the early 1900s that modern dairy farming actually began. It was the process to extend shelf life and increase product safety – known as pasteurization – that provided easier access to safe milk and caused demand to skyrocket.

In a December 2017 article by The American Farm Bureau Federation, a four billion pound, or eight percent decline in conventional milk sales was reported from years 2012-2016. Organic product sales captured some of this market, increasing by 20 percent, or 425 million pounds.

The nutritional benefits that milk, and dairy in general, has on children are well known. Today, dairy products remain the main source of calcium, which is necessary for healthy bones and teeth.

Drinking milk has been linked to healthy blood pressure and a reduced risk of stroke and heart-related problems, such as decreased cholesterol, thus less artery blockage.

Milk contains lactic acid, which acts as a skin exfoliator, in addition to enzymes that facilitate smooth skin. Amino acids also help to maintain skin moisture.

Milk is high in protein, which helps to rebuild muscle.

Milk contains some of the vitamins and minerals that act as stress relievers and energy boosters.

However, as the popularity of plant-based nutrition grows, non-dairy milk seems to increasingly find its place in American refrigerators. New research from Mintel indicates that non-dairy milk sales have seen steady growth over the past five years. Given this fact, it’s important to know what these traditional milk alternatives are and the benefits they provide.

Almond Milk – The most popular plant milk in the U.S. While not nearly as nutritious as cow’s milk, Almond milk is naturally rich in several vitamins and minerals, especially vitamin E.

– The most popular plant milk in the U.S. While not nearly as nutritious as cow’s milk, Almond milk is naturally rich in several vitamins and minerals, especially vitamin E. Coconut Milk – Not to be confused with coconut water, which is the clear liquid from the center of the young, green coconut, coconut milk is processed in a way that is surprisingly close to its dairy counterpart. Coconut milk is lactose-free and a popular choice with vegans – making it a great base for smoothies, milkshakes or as a dairy alternative in baking.

– Not to be confused with coconut water, which is the clear liquid from the center of the young, green coconut, coconut milk is processed in a way that is surprisingly close to its dairy counterpart. Coconut milk is lactose-free and a popular choice with vegans – making it a great base for smoothies, milkshakes or as a dairy alternative in baking. Soy Milk – Acts as a good source of protein and calcium, which are needed by our bodies for a healthy and productive lifestyle. Again, one of the benefits of soy milk is the absence of lactose. According to the National Institute of Health and Nutrition in Japan, soy protein can aid in lowering blood cholesterol.

– Acts as a good source of protein and calcium, which are needed by our bodies for a healthy and productive lifestyle. Again, one of the benefits of soy milk is the absence of lactose. According to the National Institute of Health and Nutrition in Japan, soy protein can aid in lowering blood cholesterol. Quinoa Milk – This ancient grain is a complete protein and contains all nine essential amino acids, which is rare for plant-based food. Quinoa milk can be made in the confines of your own home. It is a terrific base to add to flavors like vanilla or cinnamon.

– This ancient grain is a complete protein and contains all nine essential amino acids, which is rare for plant-based food. Quinoa milk can be made in the confines of your own home. It is a terrific base to add to flavors like vanilla or cinnamon. Hazelnut Milk – This low-calorie alternative is naturally gluten-, lactose and soy-free. Containing no cholesterol or saturated fat, hazelnut milk provides the body with proteins and the omega-3 fatty acid ALA, which has been proven to support healthy cholesterol and blood pressure levels.

– This low-calorie alternative is naturally gluten-, lactose and soy-free. Containing no cholesterol or saturated fat, hazelnut milk provides the body with proteins and the omega-3 fatty acid ALA, which has been proven to support healthy cholesterol and blood pressure levels. Flaxseed Milk – Contains no cholesterol or lactose, making it a heart-healthy alternative. This milk contains omega-3 fatty acids – from cold-pressed flax oil – that has been shown to help prevent cancer, diabetes, heart disease and strokes.

Nathan Collins is a managing editor. Feedback welcome at ncollins@cityscenemediagroup.com.