Tips for managing stress in the new year

While a certain amount of stress can be helpful, too much stress is often debilitating. In fact, extended periods of stress can lead to physical damage and burnout. In an article published by Harvard Health, Dr. Ann Webster says, “As we age, our immune systems are less efficient, and adding stress to that can lead to disease progression or the onset of disease.”

It’s clear that too much stress is a bad thing. But how do you avoid getting overwhelmed?

Here are 10 tips to help minimize stress in everyday life:

Goal setting

Setting goals helps to manage not only daily stressors, but long-term ones as well. The key is to set specific, attainable goals. The more extreme or overly detailed they are, the more likely you are to become discouraged and lose motivation. Additionally, goals don’t always have to be growth-related. Set a goal to take a vacation this month or to visit your favorite coffee shop over the weekend.

Meditation

Meditation involves regularly practicing breathing and mental exercises such as Alternate Nostril Breathing and noting. Doing this regularly will help build up positive thinking habits, which reduce stress levels. Apps such as Headspace offer great daily meditations, and there are also resources on Spotify and YouTube.

Yoga

Exercise is another effective way of combating stress. Yoga in particular combines breathing exercises, meditative practices and physical movement for a holistic experience. It is also especially effective because of its accessibility: There are countless modifications making it perfect for every level of strength and flexibility. For a free yoga resource, check out Yoga with Adriene on YouTube for yoga at any level for any situation.

Self-care regimen

Self-care looks different for everyone and changes according to need. Sometimes it’s a hot bubble bath, other times it’s gearing up and cleaning the bathroom or even spending a night out with friends. It’s important to listen to your body and choose a self-care activity that acknowledges where you are right now.

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT)

Sometimes, talking to an impartial third party is the perfect way to gain perspective. According to an article from Good Therapy, CBT is particularly helpful with managing stress because it helps restructure thought patterns, shifting them from negative to positive.

Take a walk

Take a pause during the day for a walk outside. Getting outside has been proven to boost mood and lower tension and stress in the body. Plus, you get some extra vitamin D, which is hard to come by in the cold months. Listening to audiobooks or podcasts while you’re walking can be an extra break from reality. We recommend checking places such as Spotify or Audible to find a good story to listen to.

Get enough sleep

Getting enough sleep is one of the most important factors in reducing stress. Some ways to practice good sleep hygiene include avoiding screens before bed, trying to take naps (no longer than an hour) before 3 p.m. and avoiding caffeine for 4-6 hours before bed.

Connect with your community

According to an article from Dignity Health, acts of kindness and compassion are shown to lower rates of cortisol (the stress hormone) in the body. Feeling connected to others helps you feel calm and can even improve heart health.

Manage social media time

According to research from the Pew Research Organization, social media is a tool for good and evil when it comes to stress. Social media platforms can help us feel connected, but can also increase stress (especially in women) due to the heightened awareness of stressors in the lives of friends and family. Be intentional with social media usage by turning off notifications or setting a timer.

Eat healthy

Although eating well may seem obvious, maintaining a healthy and consistent diet is

often the first thing to go in times of stress. In addition to eating foods high in protein, try prioritizing foods high in omega-3s, leafy greens and probiotic rich foods, which have all been shown to help reduce anxiety and stress.

Katie Giffin is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.