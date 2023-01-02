The ins and outs of your mental health

For one in every five Ohioans, seasonal affective disorder – also known as seasonal depression – sucks the joy out of the winter months. In a time of heightened melancholy, it’s important to understand the role mental health and self-care have in your daily life.

In a 2021 study, the National Alliance on Mental Health found that 22% of Ohioans were told by professionals that they have some form of depression. Over 43% reported symptoms of anxiety or depression, and people ages 25-64 were most likely to die by suicide.

According to the JED Foundation, a nonprofit organization that fights to protect emotional health, the three most common warning signs of mental struggles are mood, behavioral and physical changes. When thinking about seeking help, it’s important to ask yourself such questions as:

Am I missing work, avoiding certain activities or struggling to complete tasks?

Am I fighting or feeling disconnected from the people around me more than usual?

Am I constantly thinking about work, school or other tasks, even when I am not there?

Though these questions are not the end-all be-all, it is a start. Beginning to think about mental health and building an awareness of one’s own emotions can make a difference.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration lays out four key areas to focus on in overcoming mental health challenges:

Health: This step focuses on the ability to overcome or manage symptoms and choices while staying informed about your emotional, physical and mental health.

Home: This component refers to having a safe and stable place to live, where you’re comfortable and feel you can be yourself.

Purpose: Participating in meaningful activities, enjoying your job, volunteering, caretaking or practicing a hobby all fall under this value.

Community: Having a community or network of relationships that help support, love and care for one another changes the lives of everyone involved.

Talking to a trusted friend or family member is one of the first steps to finding help. Start the conversation for yourself, or gently bring it up to a loved one who might be struggling. Take time to encourage them and help them in seeking a professional counselor. Taking the steps to fight mental illness is not easy, but it is always necessary.

Kobe Collins is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.