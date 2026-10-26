Risks for winter fall injuries and preventative measures to boost strength and balance

Expand Orthopedic ONE Dr. Kevin Smidt

Navigating black ice in parking lots, climbing ladders to decorate for the holidays and carrying heavy items into the house can pose risks in the winter.

As individuals age, muscles decline with disuse, leaving those over 65 particularly vulnerable to falls, says Dr. Kevin Smidt, an orthopedic surgeon at Orthopedic ONE who specializes in hip and knee reconstruction.

“People don’t fall all of a sudden because they turn 65,” Smidt says. “(For younger people), our body is able to react and brace ourselves to catch ourselves, and so as we get older and we lose those things – the balance, coordination, strength, endurance – that same person isn’t able to catch themselves. That’s how they fall and that’s how they get injured.”

With this in mind, there are measures to be taken to reduce the chance of a fall and improve your health in the process.

Knowing the risk

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 1 in 10 falls for older adults, the highest risk group, result in an injury that requires restricted activity and medical intervention. The most common injuries are wrist fractures, Smidt says, but other injuries may include compression fractures in the spine, shoulder or hip fractures, or rotator cuff tears.

Beyond seasonal considerations – weather changes, holiday decorating and gifts strewn around – and year-round cautions including rugs, wandering pets and poorly-lit pathways, past fractures are the biggest risk for a fracture due to previous bone weakness, Smidt says.

“In that age group, making sure you’re keeping up with your bone health (is important),” he says. “(Talk) with your primary care (doctor) about whether or not you need a bone scan to look at your bone health and your bone quality.”

Additional considerations can vary by individual. Smidt notes that certain medications – such as those meant to help with blood pressure, anxiety and depression – can increase risk, as can compounded illnesses including osteoporosis.

Taking one step at a time

Smidt’s primary advice for his patients is to be wary of their movement in the first and last 10 feet of a trip, as that is when most falls happen.

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“I really try to emphasize to my patients what I call the transition zone. That’s moving from one place to another, getting in and out of the car, the first step out of your house or down the stairs,” he says. “We tend to focus on the middle part, but not the transition zone.”

Breaking out of autopilot in these moments helps increase safety. It makes you more aware and in tune with your body and surroundings, Smidt says, so you can plan for harder-to-see dangers such as black ice.

To maintain balance, Smidt recommends wearing shoes with good tread and using the penguin walking method: short steps with feet spread wide, weight shifted in front of you or centered, with at least one hand free to distribute balance, mimicking a penguin’s waddle.

More trips to and from transitional zones with intentional precaution are often preferable to fewer trips, he says.

“We (tend to) want to take as few trips as possible, but when you have your hands tied up and you don’t have visualization of where you’re walking or stepping, that’s a big risk,” he says. “I would recommend – for (carrying) groceries, laundry, a child, anything, really – just have one hand free and make sure you look where you’re walking to avoid any fall.”

Assessing for treatment

Following a fall, Smidt recommends taking a couple of seconds to process and scan for any pain before trying to stand to assess for injury.

Seek immediate care if there’s loss of consciousness; pain in your head or neck; broken skin, deformity and/or bleeding; or intolerance to walking or bearing weight. Also visit urgent care if you have any pain on contact, particularly in the wrist.

If there is some pain but bearing weight is tolerable, Smidt says, the best course of action is to monitor the injury closely for the next 24-48 hours. Utilize the R.I.C.E. method – rest, ice the site, use compression such as Ace wrap or tight clothes on any swelling, and elevate the injured site above the heart to decrease swelling – and keep monitoring.

Regardless of whether the injury seems fully healed, it’s important to notify your primary care doctor or physician to monitor any injuries and document recurrences or chance of injury, Smidt says.

Jane Dimel is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at jdimel@cityscenemediagroup.com.