Research on mistletoe's effects on cancer and other medical conditions

Mistletoe isn’t only for spreading love during the holiday season.

Though the berries and leaves are toxic if eaten, when properly extracted, mistletoe may have health benefits. For years, scientists have studied mistletoe’s ability to treat conditions such as migraines and degenerative joint disease. Recently, though, much of the research is focused on the plant’s effects on cancer.

Ancient medicine

Expand Freepik

Mistletoe is a poisonous, semi-parasitic plant that grows on trees, including apple, oak, maple, elm and pine. The plant’s use dates back to civilizations such as the Celtic druids – its name may derive from the Celtic word for “all-heal” – and the ancient Greeks. Its uses by these cultures included treatment of medical conditions ranging from menstrual cramps to epilepsy.

More recently, researchers have begun studying mistletoe more closely because of the way it grows on trees. Mistletoe attaches itself to a host tree in a manner similar to a tumor, feeding on its nutrients and eventually spreading to different parts of the tree.

Different strains of mistletoe are associated with different host trees. Some studies suggest that certain strains work better on different types of cancers and other medical conditions.

Treating cancer

In Europe, mistletoe is used regularly in treatment.

According to the National Cancer Institute, its extracts are among the most widely studied and prescribed therapies for cancer patients, providing complementary and alternative options to other available treatments. These extracts decrease tumor sizes and reduce side effects of the other treatments.

Though the plant is not FDA-approved for treatment in the U.S., research on it continues. For example, the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins University recently completed the first phase of a mistletoe therapy clinical trial.

Currently, mistletoe therapy can only be suggested as treatment in some integrative care clinics throughout the country.

Jody Mitchell is a nurse practitioner at Hyperbaric Therapy of Dublin who is certified in mistletoe therapy.

“(Mistletoe) is amazing alongside chemo and radiation because it helps with the side effects of chemo and radiation and improves quality of life,” says Mitchell. “It helps with nausea, fatigue and difficulty with eating. It's a great alternative.”

Dr. Lucas Tims, a naturopathic oncologist with the holistically-focused Riordan Clinic, says many clinical studies have shown improved outcomes in conjunction with other therapies as well as a stand-alone therapy.

“Another compelling benefit, which has been observed in a multitude of clinical trials, is improved quality of life measures,” he says.

Administering mistletoe

Mistletoe extracts can be processed to make the chemical compounds safe for therapy. The extracts are prepared in water and alcohol solutions or through fermentation.

Expand Native Wildflowers Nursery

Different strains can have slightly different chemical compositions depending on the species of the host tree, the time of year it is harvested and how it is prepared.

Depending on the desired effect, patients can inject mistletoe extract directly into a tumor or underneath the skin, or receive it through an IV.

“It boosts the immune system,” says Mitchell. “Your immune system is what really kills the cancer cells in your body, so when you boost it, it's the same as immunotherapy. Mistletoe does the same thing, but in more of a natural way.”

Reported side effects of mistletoe therapy include hives, fatigue, nausea and fever. These side effects are often signs that your immune system is intact and responding, Mitchell says.

In the clinical trial data from Johns Hopkins, patients have likewise reported side effects such as fatigue, nausea and chills, but have noted that these side effects are manageable. These patients have also reported improved quality of life.

Korrigan Craddock is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.