Keep your cardiovascular system ticking

If you haven’t heard, cardiovascular disease is the number one killer in the world. According to the American Heart Association, about 2,300 Americans die of heart disease every day -- that’s approximately one death every 38 seconds.

Made up of the heart, blood, blood vessels, and areas where the blood is oxygenated, the system helps keep the body running by providing nourishment, stabilizing temperature and pH levels, and more.

Family history, age and biological sex are factors beyond control that can alter heart health, but there are several factors you can control that can improve your ticker.

Reduce Stress

In a 2017 Stress in America report by the American Psychological Association, 75 percent of Americans reported feeling at least one symptom of stress within the past month; a 4 percent increase from 2016.

Dr. Jayme Rock-Willoughby, a cardiologist for OhioHealth, says stress can make the body secrete more cortisol (a pro-inflammatory mediator) and if the body already has plaque buildup in the arteries – typically from an unhealthy diet – then it’s more possible to have a stroke or heart attack.

Even if you are healthy, though, and have little to no artery plaque, stress can cause a takotsubo cardiomyopathy, basically a stress-induced heart attack.

“I’ve had it happen to patients who had heated arguments with other individuals, and then it feels like they’re having a heart attack with significant chest discomfort,” says Rock-Willoughby. “Usually patients recover, but studies show that if you have reoccurring takotsubo cardiomyopathies, you have a worse prognosis in the long-term.”

Tip: Relieve stress through all kinds of exercises from yoga to kick-boxing.

Sitting is Killing

“My favorite (fact) is sitting is the new smoking,” says Rock-Willoughby. “Because (society) has done such a great job with smoking cessation, more individuals are now dying or having chronic medical conditions from inactivity.”

It’s true. The phrase was coined by Dr. James Levine, a professor of medicine at the Mayo Clinic, who estimates that Americans spend more than half their waking hours sitting down; which can increase the risk of certain cancers, type 2 diabetes, and of course, cardiovascular disease.

Rock-Willoughby suggests standing up and moving at least every hour, or investing in a sit-stand desk, a device placed on a desk that extends upward so the user can stand while working.

“But you’re like, ‘Well I’m just standing there, what’s that doing?’ You create more muscle by standing because you’re combating gravity. By standing, you’re more metabolically active,” she says.

Debunking and Discoveri

Back in autumn 2018, news about individuals – especially seniors – taking a baby aspirin daily rocked the world.

In a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, more than 19,000 people ages 65 and older were examined. The results had a few major outcomes:

There were no long-term discernible benefits of aspirin taken by people 70 and older.

Aspirin may help people younger than 70 who have at least a 10 percent risk of heart attack.

Healthy seniors taking daily aspirin have an increased risk of life-threatening bleeding.

Rock-Willoughby did point to a newer study about a prescription called Vascepa that may have benefits. Accepted at the Scientific Sessions of American Heart Association in November 2018, the FDA-approved prescription is not a fish oil but the active ingredient is derived from fish. Overall, it can lower triglyceride levels without raising LDL-cholesterol levels.

“Up until this one (the medical industry) basically said fish oil wasn’t any better than placebos,” says Rock-Willoughby. “So, this is kind of a big thing.”

Technological Advances

The FDA-cleared Apple Watch series four can now detect atrial fibrillation (an abnormal rhythm that increases chances of stroke) and perform an ECG, a recording of the electrical activity of the heart. In the past, doctors would send patients home with a heart monitor to track rhythm, now anyone can track their heart health 24/7.

There is also the FDA-cleared AliveCor Kardiaband with similar features, but it will soon detect high-potassium levels in the blood just through scanning.

It’s All About Nutrition and Exercise

No matter how much medicine you consume or how often you electronically track your heart health, the best method for a healthy heart is a balanced diet and proper exercise.

A diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol and high on antioxidants can minimize artery plaque and reduces heart inflammation.

“The Mediterranean diet has been the most tried and true, in terms of optimizing cardiovascular health: Eliminating or decreasing your red meats, eating plenty of fatty fish, plenty of fruits and vegetables, and whole grains if possible,” says Rock-Willoughby.

According to the 2018 Physical Activity Guidelines by the American Health and Human Services, 150 to 300 minutes of weekly moderate-intensity exercise and 7,000 daily steps keep the heart healthy.

“Some people are like, ‘Well I don’t have 150 minutes a week to exercise,’” says Rock-Willoughby. “Au contraire. Even if you break it up into 10-minute intervals, you’re still going to get some benefit.”

For those with chronic medical pain, Rock-Willoughby suggests physical therapy. And if someone is wheelchair-bound but still has use of upper extremities, try a peddle ergonometric – a cycling machine for the arms – to get the heart pumping.

“When you look at studies and prognosis, the higher the person’s functional capacity – which means how well they do in their everyday environment – the better their prognosis is,” says Rock-Willoughby. “And that beats any test I have.”

To learn more about heart health and how to stay healthy, Rock-Willoughby suggests the American Heart Association at www.heart.org.

Lydia Freudenberg is an assistant editor.