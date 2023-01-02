How mental and physical health are affected by stress

Stress is an everyday occurrence, both in our bodies and our minds, whether we realize it or not. It’s the body’s reaction to harmful situations, both real and made-up, and the effects can leave a bigger impact than some people realize. When stress continues to build up, it can be concerning and dangerous, so here is a look at how stress affects different aspects of our lives.

Eating

The appetite is one of the biggest aspects of our day-to-day lives to be affected by stress. Weight gain and loss can become common, potentially leading to binge eating or not eating at all.

Cortisol, the main stress hormone, can increase appetite. Meanwhile, blood sugar is affected by eating too much or too little.

Bodily Functions

Stress can also trigger the hypothalamus, which is the part of the brain that controls hormones and moderates the endocrine system.

This is where threats are perceived, causing adrenal glands to release hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol. That means stress reduces the adrenaline rush of good feelings.

Sleep Patterns

Sleep can be greatly impaired when stress hormones spike, triggering other responses throughout the body. Sleep deprivation, in turn, can affect memory and learning, lower metabolism, and cause endocrine dysfunction.

Pain

Because stress causes physical reactions such as muscle tension, it can lead to aches in different parts of the body. The natural guardedness that results from pain and injury has a wear and tear effect on the body, and on top of that, stress can also cause spasms due to rising cortisol, causing inflammation and pain the longer it goes on.

On the psychological side, constant stress has a number of negative effects, commonly placed under the umbrella of “burnout.” Symptoms may include emotional exhaustion, a sense of decreased accomplishment and a loss of empathy.

Limiting the stress you encounter on a daily basis has both immediate and long-term benefits.

Some ways to handle stress include taking deep breaths, meditating, eating healthy, getting plenty of sleep and avoiding excessive drinking. To learn more, check out our article on pg. XX.

Carson Hutton is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.