Special Section - Staying fit can and should be fun

Sports Monster Columbus

For those looking for fun, new ways to stay fit, you’re in luck. Games like dodgeball, tag, kickball and frisbee, that probably haven’t been played since childhood, have recently become popularized as recreational adult leagues. Local organizations like SportsOhio, Ohio Sports Monster and GO Kickball Columbus offer opportunities for adults to join teams that meet weekly each season for competitive matches in anything from extreme tag to frisbee golf.

Especially for those unwilling to splurge on the often-pricey gym membership or who feel intimidated by the gym atmosphere, playful programs like the aforementioned may be perfect. While the leagues are refereed professionally and have a formal tournament structure, the games are geared more toward those who simply want to be active in a casual, friendly setting.

When asked why many adults are choosing to get involved in these adult leagues instead of joining a traditional gym, Ohio Sports Monster’s Bart Fitzpatrick says, “(With the exception of) maybe a spin or exercise group class, it’s largely individual. Team sports are social. You can get some exercise and hang out with your friends each week.”

The teams are typically coed and allow participants to join either as a full group or individuals, providing opportunities for those who might not be able to assemble a large team at a consistent time each week. In this way, adults are able to meet and bond with new people, or make it even easier to connect regularly with current friends.

Matt Cucciarre

“A main draw that programs like Sports Monster offers to folks is a social component, where you get to see a group of your friends every week throughout the year,” he says. “Think about how often you see certain people – barbecues, holidays, the occasional get together? A league gets you together every week.”

In addition, many organizations offer special corporate leagues, often at a much lower price per person. SportsOhio offers customizable packages for corporate teambuilding events as well, allowing each team to design their games to meet specific preferences and goals.

To find out more information on adult sports leagues in the area, visit the following sites:

www.sportsohio.org

www.columbus.sportsmonster.net

www.gokickball.com/columbus

www.discgolfscene.com

Kendall Lindstrom is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.