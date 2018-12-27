Special Section - Area fitness experts offer advice

Christian White, personal trainer - Premier at Sawmill Athletic Club
“Goals need to be realistic. Setting a goal to lose 100 pounds is awesome but, realistically, isn’t particularly easy. So, you need to start small. Take into account your lifestyle and what you do. Just talking about it is not going to make it happen, so you have to set a tangible goal with a deadline to motivate you to reach those goals. Follow these tips and the new year will bring a new you!”
Gary Fortney, personal training manager - Premier at Sawmill Athletic Club
“The most important part of any New Year’s Resolution is discipline toward your goal! The best plan is the plan you can execute with consistency for an extended period of time! Discipline toward a realistic goal broken down into several smaller goals equals success!”
Shelli Brun, group fitness manager - Premier at Sawmill Athletic Club
“As an instructor and personal trainer, my biggest advice for people coming in to the new year is, don’t overdo it and end up burning yourself out. Pick a tangible goal that you can see results. For example, don’t say, ‘I want to lose 30 pounds by March.’ Focus on a few things like increasing water intake and moving your body a bit more than before. Many people will start out with these expectations and resolutions but give up on them because it was just too much. Also, enlist a friend because working out is much more fun when you do it with someone and it will keep you accountable.”
Donna VanCourt, owner - Urban Float
Modern flotation therapy has been around for over 40 years and is backed by clinical research. People have been floating for thousands of years in the Dead Sea.
- Floating is Weightless - Each pod is filled with 200 gallons of water and 1,200 pounds of Epsom Salt. This solution allows the body to float without effort.
- Triple Purified Crystal Clear Water - Water quality is important, which is why each pod is filtered three to four times before and after each float through a sophisticated filtration system.
- Floating is Safe - Floating is a natural and clean way to renew and refresh. The water is so buoyant, you float, even if you fall asleep.
- Floating is Good for You - New studies show that floating has incredible physical, mental and emotional benefits including stress and pain reduction.
- The Rooms are Private- When you float, you can choose to float nude, so privacy is a priority. You have access to your own private shower and pod.
- Float in Darkness (Or Not) - The rooms are designed for total control. Float in the dark with all the lights off or manage your comfort level by leaving lights on or the pod open.
- Quieter Rooms- The setting offers a quieter experience with sound-proof walls and flooring and an isolated pump room.
- Floating is Great for Your Skin - Epsom Salt naturally smoothens and softens your skin.
- Just Bring Yourself - Everything from towels, soap, shampoo and earplugs are provided.
- The Pods Are Big- The float tanks have been tested with floaters weighing up to 350 pounds who have been able to float without issue and long enough for taller customers.
- Safe to Float While Pregnant - Not only is it safe but it’s encouraged! Some say floating is “a pregnancy must!” Floating allows you to escape the added stress and weight of pregnancy.
- Enhance Creativity- Musicians, writers and creatives from around the world using floating as a tool to enhance their flow.
- Perfect Water Temperature- Water is maintained at your skin’s temperature, between 93.5-95 degrees Fahrenheit. This means you lose track of where your body ends and the water and air begin for perfect relaxation.
- Your Mind is Free - Without distraction – your mind is free to renew, refresh and revise and your body gets to rest, de-stress and heal.
- Improve Your Sleep- Studies have shown that floating can help reduce stress and cortisol levels and improve sleep quality. If you’re suffering jet-lag from a trip or just having a restless night, floating can help.