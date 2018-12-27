Special Section - Area fitness experts offer advice

Christian White, personal trainer - Premier at Sawmill Athletic Club

“Goals need to be realistic. Setting a goal to lose 100 pounds is awesome but, realistically, isn’t particularly easy. So, you need to start small. Take into account your lifestyle and what you do. Just talking about it is not going to make it happen, so you have to set a tangible goal with a deadline to motivate you to reach those goals. Follow these tips and the new year will bring a new you!”

Gary Fortney, personal training manager - Premier at Sawmill Athletic Club

“The most important part of any New Year’s Resolution is discipline toward your goal! The best plan is the plan you can execute with consistency for an extended period of time! Discipline toward a realistic goal broken down into several smaller goals equals success!”

Shelli Brun, group fitness manager - Premier at Sawmill Athletic Club

“As an instructor and personal trainer, my biggest advice for people coming in to the new year is, don’t overdo it and end up burning yourself out. Pick a tangible goal that you can see results. For example, don’t say, ‘I want to lose 30 pounds by March.’ Focus on a few things like increasing water intake and moving your body a bit more than before. Many people will start out with these expectations and resolutions but give up on them because it was just too much. Also, enlist a friend because working out is much more fun when you do it with someone and it will keep you accountable.”

Donna VanCourt, owner - Urban Float

Modern flotation therapy has been around for over 40 years and is backed by clinical research. People have been floating for thousands of years in the Dead Sea.