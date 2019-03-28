RECAP | 31st Arnold Sports Festival doesn't disappoint

Twenty-two thousand athletes representing more than 60 countries converged in Columbus the first weekend of March. With a record 80 sports, the 2019 Arnold Sports Festival did not disappoint.

Nearly two million-square-feet was utilized for the four-day event, that eclipsed the Olympics in its number of participants.

For those who weren’t part of the 200,000-plus visitors, here’s a recap of the 31st festival.

Fitness International

Ryall Graber, an eight-year participant with 42 International Federation of BodyBuilding & Fitness Pro League contests under her belt, achieved her biggest career victory when she won the Fitness International competition. Arnold Schwarzenegger awarded Graber with the champion’s trophy, a $25,000 check and a Tony Nowak Official Champions Jacket.

2nd place – Whitney Jones, $13,000

3rd place – Tiffany Chandler, $8,000

4th place – Missy Farrell-Truscott, $5,000

5th place – Kate Errington, $3,000

6th place – Allison Ethier, $2,000

31st Arnold Classic

Brandon Curry beat defending champion William Bonac to claim his first Arnold Classic USA title and third Arnold Worldwide crown. Curry also boasted wins at the 2013 Arnold Classic Brasil and the 2017 Arnold Classic Australia. Curry received the champion’s trophy, a $130,000 check and a Tony Nowak Official Champions Jacket.

2nd place – William Bonac, $85,000

3rd place – Luke Sandoe, $50,000

4th place – Cedric McMillan, $30,000

5th place – Roelly Winklaar, $15,000

6th place – Steve Kulco, $10,000

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson of Iceland won the Arnold Strongman Classic title for the second straight year. Björnsson, competing for the ninth straight year, won the title in 2018 after finishing second in 2017 and fifth in 2016. He won World’s Strongest Man in 2018 after finishing second three times in the previous four years.

Björnsson built a commanding over fellow competitor Martins Licis heading into the final event. Best known in some circles as the actor who plays “The Mountain” on HBO’s Game Of Thrones, Björnsson captured three first-place finishes in the first four events. His second-place finish in Conan’s Wheel of Pain positioned him with a 37.5-31.5 lead over Licis.

Björnsson set a new world record in the ROGUE Elephant Bar Deadlift at 1,045 pounds. He carried the 410-pound Husafell Stone a total of 218 feet, 11 inches and pressed the 430-pound Austrian Oak – a tree log named after Schwarzenegger – a twice.

Björnsson’s victory earned him congratulations from Schwarzenegger, a check for $72,000 and the Louis Cyr Trophy.

