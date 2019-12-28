New events at 2020 Arnold Sports Festival

One of the biggest Columbus events of the year is gearing up for its 32nd year with cup stacking, a bike obstacle course and even medieval-style battles.

The Arnold Sports Festival, March 5-8, will pack more than 22,000 athletes from 80 nations into the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

What’s new in 2020? Tons. Six new events have been added to the festival agenda, including four at the Arnold Sportsworld Kids & Teens EXPO.

Arnold Strongest Teen:

Any teen who registers can participate in the Strongest Teen competition, which will feature traditional strongman events including the clean and press and the axel deadlift.

March 7, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and March 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Ohio Expo Center

Arnold Cup Stacking Tournament:

This agility-and-concentration-based competition of stacking and unstacking cups spans over two days to accommodate both individual and teen competitors.

March 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and March 8, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Ohio Expo Center

Arnold Dart N Dodge:

Kids and teens participate in fast-paced fun with Nerf guns and inflatable obstacles throughout a battle zone.

March 7, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and March 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Ohio Expo Center

Arnold Bike Rodeo:

Biking beginners and advanced riders alike can zoom through obstacles, participate in safety sessions and test speed in hot lap races.

March 7, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and March 8, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Ohio Expo Center

Arnold Medieval Fighting Invitational:

Teams from the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Russia and China compete with 14th century armor and weapons. Competitors from the TV show Knight Fight will also be participating.

March 6, 2-5:30 p.m.

Greater Columbus Convention Center

2020 WPO Semifinals:

The World Powerlifting Organization features the top 30 men and women in the world performing their best squats, deadlifts and bench presses. Expect squats exceeding 1,220 pounds and deadlifts surpassing 900 pounds.

2020 WPO Women's Semifinals

March 5

Greater Columbus Convention Center

2020 WPO Men’s Semifinals

March 6

Greater Columbus Convention Center

Additional events will take place all over Columbus, including the Hilton Columbus Downtown, the Ohio Expo Center and Express Live! For more information on all events and to purchase tickets, visit www.arnoldsportsfestival.com.

Brittany Mosley is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Five Things That Are Killing Your Workout

1. Being glued to your phone.

Put down your cell! When you take a break to text, check social media or play a quick round of Candy Crush, you waste time, lose focus and are less likely to get the mental benefits of a workout.

2. Working out too long.

Experts say there is no reason you need to be in the gym longer than 90 minutes. If you train with high intensity, you don’t need your workout to last hours. If you exert yourself past 90 minutes, you’ll actually hinder your performance.

3. Spending hours on a treadmill.

Staring at that calorie counter on the treadmill is pointless. Treadmills can be a great tool for sprints, warmups and cooldowns, but staying stuck on a machine for an entire workout is not beneficial. Side note: if you’re using a treadmill incline, don’t hold yourself up – that makes it easier to walk and takes away the point of the incline.

4. Staying stuck in one workout

Your body is smart. After you get into a routine of working out, it learns what’s going on and adapts. This can be a good thing, but it can also mean plateauing. To push past this, incorporate at least one or two new workouts per week; switch things up to shock your body. When you feel sore, that’s how you know it’s working.

5. Bad form

Poor form is not only harmful, but it wastes the point of working out. Research the correct form of basic exercises such as squats, planks and pushups, then move build on your knowledge with more complex, compound movements. Watching quick instructional videos is helpful to making sure you do movements correctly.