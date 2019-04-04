When and why you need a sports physical

We play sports, watch sports and cheer on our favorite sports teams all year round. But we might forget that sports can be dangerous – or even deadly – without sports physicals. HealthScene Ohio spoke with Dr. Michael Stump of Blanchard Valley Orthopedics & Sports Medicine about all things sports physicals, from what to expect to what can happen if you don’t get one.

HealthScene Ohio: What is a sports physical?

Dr. Michael Stump: A sports physical – or, by its more proper name, a preparticipation physical evaluation (PPE) – is an evaluation designed to promote the health and safety of an athlete in training and competition.

HSO: Why is a sports physical important?

MS: The PPE screens athletes for injuries, illness or factors that might place the athlete or others at risk for preventable illness or injury. This allows the health care practitioner to identify these concerns and, in most cases, allows for correction or treatment that will allow the athlete to participate more safely. The other main reason to have a PPE is that many sports organizations, including the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA), require a PPE before participating in practice or competition.

HSO: How often should you get a sports physical?

MS: This is somewhat controversial, but most sports organizations require them annually.

HSO: What happens during a sports physical?

MS: Most often, the sports organization will have a specific form that is required. This typically consists of history and the physical exam components. The history questions are the most important portion of the evaluation, as they identify approximately 75 percent of the problems. The history questions should be answered by the parents and the athlete together, so that all information is accurate. It is also very important to explain any “yes” answers in the space provided. The OHSAA form has 54 questions, so it should be completed before seeing the health practitioner.

When he or she arrives at the evaluation, the athlete will have his/her height, weight, vital signs and vision checked. The health care practitioner will review the history questions with the athlete, then do a physical exam, focusing on eyes, ears, nose and throat, heart, lungs, abdomen, and musculoskeletal systems. Male athletes may also be screened for hernias and testicular abnormalities. After this has been completed, the health practitioner will review all of the information and decide whether the athlete can be cleared to participate without restrictions, will need further evaluation or treatment for a condition discovered during the evaluation, or should be restricted from participating in some or all sports.

HSO: Where should you get a sports physical?

MS: The favored setting for the PPE is the physician’s office; however, a well-organized medical team format performed at the school can be a reasonable option.

HSO: What about regular physicals? Are these considered overkill if you get a sports physical?

MS: It is important to remember that the PPE is designed to screen for issues with athletic participation only. Other health maintenance concerns, such as immunization or other screening tests that are incorporated into routine physicals, may or may not be discussed.

HSO: What happens if the doctor finds something wrong?

MS: This depends on what is discovered. Sometimes further testing needs to be ordered, and other times treatment such as medication or rehabilitation is recommended.

HSO: What are the most common types of problems found in sports physicals?

MS: The most common problems found on the PPE are musculoskeletal injuries. Fortunately, many of these can be treated and the athlete can be allowed to participate.

HSO: What medical condition would prevent someone from sports participation?

MS: The most common reason an athlete might be disqualified from participation is a musculoskeletal injury, such as a fracture or a sprain that might require surgery. Most of the time, this disqualification is only temporary and, when the injury has healed, the athlete can return to full participation. The most common reason for permanent disqualification is a cardiac abnormality, but multiple or severe concussions as a reason for disqualification is becoming more commonplace.

HSO: What could happen if you don’t get a sports physical?

MS: Many sports organizations will not allow the athlete to participate at all without a signed PPE, so he or she may not be able to play the sport. More importantly, if the athlete has a condition that would put him or her at risk for injury or even death, that condition could be missed with otherwise potentially avoidable consequences.

About the Expert

Dr. Michael Stump is a primary care sports medicine specialist at Blanchard Valley Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. He attended Purdue University for his undergraduate degree, the University of Cincinnati for medical school and did his family practice residency at Methodist Hospital of Indiana. He also completed a sports medicine fellowship at Meridia Hospital. He chose to specialize in sports medicine because of a season-ending injury during his senior year in high school. His philosophy for patient care is to help his patients remain as active as possible, whether they are competing at an elite level or just want to walk daily for exercise, ensuring their safety and reducing their injury risk.