Tips on overcoming eyesight issues

For many people, having good eyesight later means having good foresight now.

From Olentangy Eye & Laser Associates in Columbus, J. Geoffrey Allen, M.D. clears up some questions about cataracts, retinal tears and detachments, and also gives his expert opinion on how to keep optic health optimal.

HealthScene Ohio: Is it true that cataracts naturally develop as we grow older? If so, what are some signs of developing cataracts?

Dr. J. Geoffrey Allen: Yes, cataracts are most often the result of the natural aging process. In the early stages, people developing cataracts might notice more difficulty with glare and driving at night, a sense that their glasses are dirty, and more trouble reading fine print or text on their television set.

HSO: What do you tell patients who are nervous about scheduled cataract surgery?

JGA: Almost everyone is nervous about surgery, especially on their eyes. However, modern techniques and surgical equipment have dramatically improved patient safety and outcomes. Most patients find that the surgery is surprisingly easy and nothing like they feared it might be.

HSO: If a patient opts out of cataract surgery, what would be their options?

JGA: If a cataract is the cause of vision problems for an eye, one either lives with it or has it removed surgically. There are no other options. Unfortunately, cataracts virtually always get worse with time. Once the cataract has become a significant problem, there is little reason not to have it removed and regain quality of sight. Of course, it is the patient’s decision as to whether the cataract has become enough of a problem that surgery is warranted. As ophthalmologists, we can advise if surgery is indicated, but patients must decide for themselves if it is necessary.

HSO: Can cataract surgery correct other vision problems, such as astigmatism?

JGA: Yes. There are means of addressing astigmatism surgically via corneal incisions, laser or special intraocular lenses designed specifically for such purpose. However, many people still prefer to use spectacles or contact lenses for some activities after cataract surgery.

HSO: Can you explain retinal tear/detachment and the symptoms that correlate with it?

JGA: Typically, retinal tears occur when the gel that fills most of the eye, vitreous humor, separates from the retina and tears a hole in it. Symptoms are usually the sensation of flashes of light in the peripheral field of vision and new floaters or faint shadows swirling around, which may look like cobwebs, round dots, gnats, etc. These symptoms can indicate that the retina has detached or separated from the retina. As that happens, the retina can tear, which could lead to a retinal detachment. Retinal detachment is usually noticed as a veil or curtain obscuring peripheral vision that often moves towards the center.

HSO: Who is at increased risk for retinal detachment? Is it preventable?

JGA: Highly near-sighted people are at the greatest risk, but virtually anyone could develop a detached retina. Patients with a family history of retinal detachment, prior eye surgery, certain kinds of pre-existing retinal changes or a history of significant direct eye trauma are also at increased risk. The best way to prevent a retinal detachment is to get regular eye examinations, wear protective eyewear to avoid trauma to the eyes and be sure to get to an eye specialist promptly if one experiences a new onset of flashes of light, floaters or a change in peripheral vision. Should one develop a retinal tear and have it diagnosed promptly, it is usually successfully treated using a simple in-office laser procedure to help seal around the tear to reduce the risk of developing a retinal detachment.

HSO: How is retinal detachment treated?

JGA: Retinal detachments are treated in such a way as to secure the break or tear that allowed fluid to advance beneath the retina (detachment) so that no more fluid can get through, and allow the retina to reattach. This can be accomplished in a variety of ways, including laser, cryotherapy and surgery.

HSO: What are some common eye discomforts and how are they preventable?

JGA: Dryness is the most common, and can be treated with lubricating artificial teardrops. Itching is another common complaint; antihistamine drops can help with this.

HSO: What are some tips for improving eye health?

JGA: The eyes benefit from efforts to be healthy in general, such as eating a well-balanced diet, exercise and not smoking. Many experts believe there is a benefit to protecting the eyes from UV light by wearing UV-absorbing sunglasses or a hat. Use proper protective eyewear when engaging in activities that could result in an injury, such as using a hammer or weed-eater, or working with dangerous chemicals such as when servicing a lead-acid battery.

HSO: With technological advances, such as the ever-evolving bionic eye, what else can patients look forward to in terms of technology that will help improve their vision?

JGA: Treatments such as gene therapy may well lead to significant improvements in the treatment of potentially visually-disabling conditions, such as macular degeneration, which is becoming more prevalent as people live longer than a generation or two ago.

Lydia Freudenberg is a contributing writer.

About the Expert

Dr. J. Geoffrey Allen has over 26 years of experience in the field of ophthalmology. Allen earned his doctorate at The Ohio State University College of Medicine and is currently at the Olentangy Eye & Laser Associates, Inc. His areas of expertise are cataract surgery, diabetes and glaucoma.