The basics of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) affects the lives of tens of thousands of Ohioans. The CDC reported 44.6 to 49.7 deaths per 100,000 people in Ohio during 2014. Rates of COPD are usually higher in the Midwest. COPD is an umbrella term for a large number of lung issues such as emphysema and chronic bronchitis. Smoking can lead to COPD, which means a lifetime of short breaths, wheezing and cough. Dr. Asegid Kebede, a pulmonologist at Licking Memorial Hospital, answers questions about this disease that affects so many.

HealthScene Ohio: COPD is a reality for many Ohioans. What’s the best way to make the chronic condition easier to live with?

Dr. Asegid Kebede: COPD is a challenging chronic disease. The patient must be committed to better health. The patients who follow recommendations from their physician will have improved quality of life. Treat COPD flares as soon as possible. Get vaccinated for seasonal influenza and pneumococcal pneumonia. Frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitizers are essential. Avoid stress, eat a healthful diet, exercise routinely and, most importantly, do not smoke. You should always keep your rescue inhaler with you. Use your regular inhaler as prescribed.

HSO: How are emphysema and chronic bronchitis connected to COPD?

AK: COPD is a term used during the diagnosis of patients who have chronic bronchitis and/or emphysema. Patients usually have both emphysema and chronic bronchitis, and we treat both conditions similarly. The symptoms of emphysema and chronic bronchitis are similar and both conditions are caused by smoking. Because of those reasons, we use an umbrella term – COPD.

HSO: What are the symptoms of the condition?

AK: Common symptoms of COPD are a chronic cough, sputum production and shortness of breath. Additional symptoms may include chest tightness, fatigue and weight loss.

HSO: Smoking is one cause of COPD, but are there others?

AK: Smoking is the No. 1 cause of COPD. Exposure to dust and chemical fumes can also cause COPD, but that is rare. Patients who have asthma and smoke cigarettes will likely develop a severe form of COPD at an early age. Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency is a genetic abnormality that causes COPD.

HSO: With the rise of vaping and e-cigarettes, do you think that there will be more COPD cases in future generations?

AK: This determination is unknown. Although vaping and e-cigarettes are unsafe, the practices do not appear to possess toxins equal to cigarettes, so risks seem lower. However, vaping and e-cigarettes are new, and the long-term effects are unknown. In the future, both could prove to cause COPD as well.

HSO: Who is the typical COPD patient? What do they look like?

AK: The typical COPD patient is 50-60 years of age. The individual usually has a significant history of cigarette smoking.

HSO: How is your body affected by COPD? What happens to your lungs?

AK: COPD is primarily a lung disease; however, it has several other manifestations involving different parts of the body. A patient with COPD may experience osteoporosis, weight loss, anxiety and depression. COPD increases your risk of getting coronary artery disease.

HSO: What’s being done to reduce rates of COPD?

AK: Tobacco cessation awareness and education in general, as well as focus on youth education. More and more public locations have been deemed non-smoking areas, which also reduces secondhand smoke issues.

HSO: What are some resources for people with COPD?

AK: Tobacco cessation and personal commitment to improving life are crucial. Family support is extremely helpful. Depending on the severity of diagnosis, lung volume reduction surgery or transplant may be a resource available to a patient.

HSO: Does COPD break along ethnic lines, and if so, why?

AK: COPD affects all races and both genders. Minorities have a lower survival rate from COPD because of limited access to quality health care.

HSO: What do survival rates look like for COPD?

AK: This depends on the severity of the disease. Patients who are compliant with their care have better outcomes. Those who have additional health issues, including heart disease, have the lowest survival rate.

About the Expert

Dr. Asegid Kebede, M.D., is a sleep expert and pulmonologist at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark. Kebede earned his degree from Jimma University in Ethiopia. He is board certified in the fields of pulmonary disease, critical care medicine, sleep medicine and internal medicine. Kebede completed his residency at St. John’s Episcopal University in New York and his fellowship at the State University of New York. He has years of experience treating sleep disorders and pulmonary diseases like COPD.