Taking care of your feet is a no-brainer

Our feet go through a lot each day, and there’s a lot to consider when it comes to taking care of them. From athlete’s foot to what shoes to wear, Dr. Allan Boike, dean of the Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine and Dr. Gordon Yun, a podiatrist with Mercy Health, weighs in on the ins and outs of keeping your feet in prime condition.

HealthScene Ohio: Are pedicures safe? Is there anything we should keep in mind while getting them?

Allan Boike: Pedicures are safe when performed by the appropriate person. I would suggest anyone getting a pedicure to make sure that the instruments used to treat their feet have been appropriately sterilized.

HSO: Are there any risks associated with feet that produce an odor? How can we combat foot odor?

AB: Foot odor is generally caused by a condition called hyperhidrosis or bromhidrosis, a condition in which the feet sweat excessively, generally in an enclosed shoe. Treatment may include appropriate foot hygiene instructions, the use of a topical agent to reduce sweating or, occasionally, medical procedures or medicine to reduce the sweating.

HSO: What are some common ways people hurt their feet, and how can it be avoided?

AB: Walking barefoot is one way in which people often injure their feet by stepping on sharp objects. Common injuries include ankle sprains, fractures that occur during athletic activities or, sometimes, just general activities.

HSO: What would you tell someone who might be embarrassed to go to the podiatrist?

AB: There’s no need to be embarrassed to see a podiatrist. Just like any other physician who treats a body part, the podiatrist is there to help make your life easier and better. It’s important to remember that many people have foot problems that need to be treated and that by treating them, they can lead a fuller life.

HSO: Can high heels or any other type of shoe cause long-lasting damage to the feet?

AB: Wearing inappropriate shoes can cause foot problems. These can range from blisters, corns, and calluses to tightening of the Achilles tendon when wearing high-heeled shoes.

HSO: What’s the best way to clean your feet after you’ve been barefoot?

AB: Gentle cleansing with soap and water, but in general, we do not recommend walking barefoot outside.

HSO: What risks are associated with neglecting to wear socks?

AB: Socks, in general, protect the foot from irritation, which may lead to blisters, corns or calluses. Socks also wick moisture away from the foot.

HSO: What foot conditions do you need to keep on your radar as you age?

AB: As we age, the skin on our feet becomes thinner and is predisposed to deformities, such as bunions and hammer toes. It is important that you check your feet on a daily basis, especially if you are diabetic, have compromised circulation or have loss of sensation in your feet.

HSO: When is surgery a viable option to treat a foot condition?

AB: Surgery is a viable option to treat foot conditions when those conditions are painful and limiting the ability to wear appropriate shoe gear or perform normal daily activities. The patient has to be in relatively good health, as surgery does have risks. Your physician will be able to determine if you are a good candidate for surgery.

Bunions, plantar warts and more with Dr. Gordon Yun

HSO: What causes plantar warts? How can they be prevented?

Gordon Yun: Plantar warts are growths caused by infections of the skin with a strain of the human papillomavirus (HPV). It is not the same strain that causes genital warts. Direct contact between the bottom of your foot and the virus is how you get a plantar wart. The best way to prevent plantar warts is to not walk barefoot.

HSO: Do bunions or plantar warts ever need medical attention?

GY: Bunions, which are alignment problems with the great toe, may require medical attention from a podiatrist if they become painful, create shoe fit problems or cause ulceration of the skin. A consult to a podiatric physician is wise for any suspicious growth on the skin in order to get a proper diagnosis. Though rare, malignant skin lesions can be mistaken for plantar warts.

HSO: How do you treat these conditions at home?

GY: Bunions have limited conservative treatment options. The most important treatment is the use of appropriately fitting shoes. This precludes the use of the most formal shoes, typically. As a general rule, the wider the shoe, the better.

As for plantar warts, many over-the-counter topical agents are available. All of them have approximately the same level of effectiveness, which is to say they are relatively poor. Many home remedies have been perpetuated for generations. However, there are no well-controlled studies that prove they work. The most effective treatments available revolve around excision or destruction of the wart.

HSO: What sorts of risks arise from neglecting to wear shoes outside?

GY: The immediate concern is for puncture wounds, which may include lodging a foreign body into the foot. Bacterial, viral and fungal infection risk is increased with barefoot walking. Prolonged activity on flat surfaces while barefoot may increase the risk of overuse-type injuries to the foot and ankle.

HSO: What causes athlete’s foot? How do you treat it?

GY: Athlete’s foot is a fungal infection of the skin. The fungus is commonly found on your skin but causes problems when it enters the skin through microscopic openings in the skin. Fungus flourishes in a warm and moist environment. Topical medications and moisture control are usually effective treatments.

HSO: Are there any common misconceptions about bunions, plantar warts or athlete’s foot that you’d like to debunk?

GY: Most of the common misconceptions that I’ve heard relate to bunions.

Myth No. 1: Shoes cause bunions and hammer toes. It has been proven that these foot deformities are inherited. Shoes may reinforce the deformity and increase symptoms, but do not cause them.

Myth No. 2: Bunions are growths. Bunions, or Hallux Valgus, are not growths of bone. This is a condition in which the great toe joint (first metatarsophalangeal joint) comes out of normal alignment. It is not the shape, but the position of the bone that creates the large prominence on the side of the foot in a bunion.

Myth No. 3: Splinting or strapping the toe can cure a bunion. Simple splinting or strapping the toe into a better position will not reverse the process. Once the position of the toe begins to deform, contractures of soft tissue promote the deformity and, eventually, bony changes occur to further reinforce the deformity. There is no splinting or strapping procedure strong enough to counteract these deforming forces.

HSO: What is a good way to treat calluses?

GY: I always tell patients, “The callus doesn’t know what you’re using to take it off.” That being said, I usually discourage the use of anything sharp, such as a blade, scissors or aggressive files. Though they can definitely take off a callus quickly, they can easily injure someone quickly as well. A safer way may be to use a pumice stone or emery board, or something slightly abrasive for the patient who has good circulation and good sensation. For anyone who has a problem with circulation and/or sensation, I recommend they see a podiatrist to treat a callus. Ways to prevent calluses from building up quickly would be regular use of foot orthoses to offload callused areas, regular application of skin lotion and use of appropriately fitting shoegear.

Hannah Bealer is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.

About the Experts

Dr. Gordon H. Yun is a podiatrist with Mercy Health – Wellington Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine in Cincinnati. He earned his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago. He completed a residency in primary podiatric medicine at the Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago and a residency in podiatric surgery at Thorek Hospital and Medical Center, also in Chicago. He is board certified in podiatric surgery and specializes in treating the foot and ankle.

Dr. Allan. M. Boike serves at the Dean of the Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine and has held this position since July of 2014. Dr. Boike also serves as Professor in the Department of Surgery. A 1982 graduate of the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine, he completed his podiatric surgical residency at the New Berlin Memorial Hospital in Wisconsin in 1983. Dr. Boike has more than 30 years of experience treating problems related to the foot and ankle and is a nationally known podiatrist and educator.