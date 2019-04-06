Staying hydrated: What it means and how to do it

We all know drinking water is essential for our bodies, but how much do we actually need in one day? HealthScene Ohio spoke with Dr. Jessica Cohn of the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital about all things hydration.

HealthScene Ohio: Do people really need eight glasses of water a day, or does it depend on how much you weigh?

Jessica Cohn: There are many factors that affect your daily water intake needs. Age, weight, gender, temperature, humidity level, and activity level are just some of the factors that affect hydration needs. Drinking eight 8-oz. glasses of water is similar to the National Academy of Medicine’s recommendations for adults, but has likely gained popularity since it is easy to remember.

Fluid intake comes from both foods and beverages. Therefore, beverage intake recommendations subtract an estimated quantity of fluids that come from food in an average diet based on age and gender.

HSO: What is the urine color chart and is it an accurate tool?

JC: The urine color chart is a tool that uses urine color to assess hydration. It has been shown in some studies to be reflective of hydration status. Generally, straw- or transparent yellow-colored urine is reflective of a healthy level of hydration, whereas clear, colorless urine can indicate over-hydration and darker urine colors can indicate dehydration. However, I must emphasize that urine color is really only a rough estimation of hydration status and should not be relied upon as a precise measure.

HSO: Does hydration really impact mood?

JC: Absolutely. Even mild dehydration has been shown to be associated with irritability, headache, decreased physical performance and lower cognitive function.

HSO: What can people drink if they don’t like plain water?

JC: Ideally, avoiding beverages with high sugar contents, such as juice, or artificial sweeteners is best. Adding real fruits such as lemon, lime or orange slices to plain water is a good alternative.

HSO: What drinks should one stay away from if one wants to be well hydrated?

JC: Although we typically encourage water as best for hydration, there are occasions on which sports drinks are helpful. Competitive athletes who participate in extremely rigorous exercise and sweat excessively require replenishment of both sodium (lost in sweat) and water. However, most athletes who exercise at a typical level have sufficient intake of salt in their diets to compensate for electrolyte losses.

HSO: How much water do we actually lose per day in our bodies?

JC: Just as water intake requirements vary based on multiple factors, water loss is also variable. Water losses include those in respiration, urine, stool, sweat, and diffusion through the skin.

HSO: Should you really drink a glass of water if you are hungry in the middle of the day?

JC: Thirst may be mistaken for hunger. Therefore, drinking a glass of water can help people determine if they are truly hungry. It also fills the stomach temporarily, which can help curb hunger.

HSO: How much water should you drink when exercising?

JC: Water should be readily available before, during and after exercise. It is important to follow thirst cues and watch for such signs of dehydration as headache and irritability.

Water needs during exercise vary based on the intensity of exercise, temperature, age, and gender, but a good guideline is to drink somewhere between a half cup and two cups of water for every 15-20 minutes of exercise.

HSO: When is dehydration more common: summer or winter?

JC: Dehydration can occur as easily in the winter as it can in the summer. Although heat and humidity increase fluid loss from sweat in the summer, the body’s physiologic response to cooling (resulting in fluid loss) and increased respiratory water losses can lead to dehydration in the winter.

HSO: How much water should children get per day?

JC: The current recommendations for daily beverage intake are:

1-3 years old: 4 cups

4-8 years old: 5 cups

9-13 years old: 8 cups (boys), 7 cups (girls)

14-18 years old: 11 cups (boys), 8 cups (girls)

Adults: 13 cups (males), 9 cups (females)

Dylanne Petros is a contributing writer.

About the Expert

Dr. Jessica Cohn is a Board-certified pediatrician. Cohn earned her medical degree at Stony Brook University School of Medicine and completed her pediatric residency at the Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center. Prior to joining the Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital, Cohn practiced general pediatrics in a community private practice.