Special Section Health 2019 | Tips from docs

Vision Correction: Tips to Help Decide if LASIK is Right for You.

Dr. James Schumer

ReVision LASIK & Cataract Surgery

You’d like to be free from glasses and contact lenses. Being able to open your eyes and see clearly is a life-changing benefit of LASIK for those who previously relied on glasses or contacts. LASIK provides daily convenience and independence while saving patients money over time. Sports and outdoor enthusiasts especially enjoy the freedom of LASIK because head gear fits properly and underwater activities are more comfortable. With LASIK, you’re ready to experience life as it happens.

You're nearsighted, farsighted or have an astigmatism LASIK is a safe and effective procedure that treats nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism by using laser technology to create a permanent shape change on the front of the cornea. The procedure takes less than eight minutes to perform and patients enjoy improved vision almost immediately. Alternate vision corrections solutions that provide similar benefits are available to those who are not ideal candidates for LASIK.

You're ready to make an investment in your vision Although LASIK is considered an elective, non-covered procedure by most medical insurances, Health Savings and Flexible Spending Accounts can be used toward the cost of the procedure. Most LASIK providers also offer financing options. Cost savings over time is measurable. Investing in LASIK eliminates reoccurring expenses for contact lenses, solutions and eyeglasses. Scheduling a complimentary consultation is the best way to make an informed decision about LASIK.

Tips from a Leading General Surgeon

Dr. Mark Davanzo

Mark Davanzo MD LLC

Gallbladder Pain

Most gallbladder pain is caused by gallstones (biliary colic). Sometimes symptoms may be caused by a dysfunctional gallbladder (biliary dyskinesia). The most common symptoms include right or mid upper abdominal pain, right scapular pain, nausea, or vomiting after eating. The symptoms can mimic gastritis or reflux esophagitis. The diagnosis can be made with an abdominal ultrasound or a gallbladder function test. The only reliable treatment is a Laparoscopic removal of the gallbladder.

Hernias

Hernias generally present as a bulge or swelling on the abdominal wall. Common locations are the groin (inguinal or femoral), bellybutton (umbilical) and old surgical incisions (ventral). They are holes in the muscles which can allow intestine to protrude. They can cause entrapment of the intestine (incarceration) which is a serious condition requiring urgent surgical intervention. They should be repaired electively as an outpatient because they cannot self heal and will continue to enlarge, creating greater risk.

Lumps and Bumps

Two of the most common lumps or bumps found in the skin or subcutaneous tissue are lipomas (fatty tumors) or sebaceous cysts (blocked oil glands). Both are generally benign. Lipomas can rarely be malignant, usually presenting as an enlarging lump. Sebaceous cysts can become infected and painful. Both should be surgically excised completely to remove the problem. Unlike what is frequently depicted on internet videos, they should NOT just be incised and evacuated because they will likely recur.

Oral Surgery Tips

Dr. Joshua Smith

Greater Columbus Oral Surgery & Dental Implants

Wisdom teeth, also known as 3rd molars, are generally addressed between the ages of 17-25. Due to the risk of pain, adjacent teeth damage, and infection, most people will need to have their wisdom teeth removed to prevent these problems. The extraction process in younger patients is significantly less traumatic and recovery is much quicker, which is why extraction is sometimes recommended even before symptoms arise.

Impacted teeth are defined as teeth that are prevented from erupting into the correct position due to lack of space or other impediments. These impacted teeth are frequently associated with cysts and tumors in the jaw bones and can become a serious medical condition. It is therefore imperative that any impacted tooth be monitored for the development of any associated pathology and treated promptly.

There are several tooth replacement options, but a dental implant is considered to be the gold standard. The implant fixture is made of a titanium alloy, which integrates with the bone, making it a permanent part of the body. The success rate for dental implants is up to 98 percent when the procedure is performed by a well-trained surgeon. Any patient interested in missing tooth replacement should discuss their options with an oral surgeon to determine if they are a good candidate for this procedure.

Preventing Skin Cancer

Dr. Erin Macrae

Columbus Oncology Associates, Inc.

The most important way to prevent skin cancer is with good skin care prevention.

Sunscreens absorb ultraviolet UVA and UVB rays and should be applied liberally and repeatedly to all sun-exposed areas of the skin. Sunscreens with an SPF 30 or higher are recommended during any outdoor activities.

Patients at high risk of skin cancer should undergo a full-body skin examination by a clinician once a year. Examining clinicians should be well experienced in the early detection of melanoma and high-risk skin abnormalities. High-risk patients include those with a family history of skin cancer or a personal history of atypical skin lesions.

