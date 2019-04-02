How to spot and remedy a concussion

For many athletes, ranging from students to professionals, the thought of sustaining a concussion isn’t foreign. Most either know a teammate who has suffered a concussion or have had a concussion themselves. Even seemingly mild concussions can have serious long-term complications, including memory loss and brain damage. Dr. Jason Dapore, a primary care sports medicine fellow at OhioHealth and team physician for the Columbus Blue Jackets, weighs in on prevention, treatment and potential dangers of concussions.

HealthScene Ohio: What, exactly, is a concussion?

Jason Dapore: A concussion is a disruption in the brain’s normal functioning brought on by a hit to the head or body of an athlete.

HSO: Who is most at risk for having a concussion? Are there any demographics, aside from athletes, that frequently sustain concussions?

JD: The biggest risk factor is having a history of prior concussion. There is some data that suggests that female athletes sustain more concussions than their male counterparts.

HSO: What are the symptoms or tell-tale signs of a concussion? Are there any other conditions that have similar symptoms or can be confused with a concussion?

JD: Signs and symptoms may be obvious, such as unconsciousness, confusion, a dazed appearance, headaches or a staggering gait. They may also be very subtle, such as the athlete stating that he or she just “doesn’t feel right.”

HSO: How is a concussion treated?

JD: Rest from sports is the cornerstone of treatment. Athletes should refrain from participation in sports to prevent repeated injury while the brain is still healing. They are often directed to abstain from school and computer work to allow the brain to rest from cognitive tasks.

HSO: What should one do if one believes one has a concussion?

JD: One should always see a physician if one has suffered an injury to the head or body that causes him or her to feel symptomatic. A concussion can only be diagnosed by a healthcare provider.

In the immediate care of an athlete that has suffered a head injury, the on-site emergency response team (paramedics, athletic trainers, team physician) evaluates for head and neck trauma and provides appropriate emergency care and triage. This may include immobilization of the cervical spine.

“Ohio is a leader in having developed concussion guidelines that establish best practices for diagnosis and treatment of concussion. The State Medical Board recognizes the negative impact of concussion physically, cognitively and psychologically on athletes of all ages as well as the population in general. The SMBO strongly advocates for excellent medical care by well-qualified health care providers as the key to the optimum outcome for those who sustain concussions.” – Dr. Kim Rothermel, Ohio Center for Pediatrics

HSO: We all hear, “Don’t go to sleep after a concussion,” but what really happens if one does fall asleep after getting a concussion?

JD: Rest is very important after sustaining a concussion. The athlete should be monitored after any head injury to ensure that symptoms are improving and not worsening (worsening symptoms may indicate a much more severe brain injury). After a period of observation to ensure that symptoms are stable and improving, the athlete should be allowed to rest comfortably without interruption.

HSO: Should one always go to a medical professional after sustaining a concussion?

JD: A head injury should be evaluated by a qualified physician (MD/DO).

HSO: How can one avoid concussions in the first place? What can athletes do to reduce their odds of sustaining a concussion?

JD: Be the best athlete that you can be. Be strong and fast. Arrive to practice and games prepared with good nutrition, sound sleep and well-fitting equipment. There are different technologies in helmet design that seem to come out yearly. However, there will never be a concussion-proof helmet. Helmets are designed to prevent impact injuries such as skull fractures, lacerations and bleeding.

HSO: Are there any common misconceptions or myths that you hear associated with concussions?

JD: These are becoming fewer, but the most common misconception is the assumption an athlete did not suffer a concussion if he or she did not lose consciousness. Most concussions can be severe with no loss of consciousness.

HSO: What are the most common causes of concussions?

JD: The most common cause of a concussion is a direct hit to the head or body, with a rotational force to the head.

HSO: What are the long-term consequences of one or repeated concussions?

JD: Most athletes will recover when given time to rest and progress back to sports. There is a small percentage that may have persistent symptoms due to repeated head injuries that often have not fully healed. There is increasing concern that repeated concussive injury may lead to long-term neurologic injury. This can result in decreased cognitive performance.

HSO: Can concussions cause other immediate problems?

JD: Common symptoms include headache, light and noise sensitivity, poor concentration, fatigue, and irritability.

Amanda DePerro is a contributing writer.

About the Expert

Dr. Jason Dapore specializes in sports medicine with OhioHealth. He is an attending physician at the VA Medical Center in Chillicothe, the McConnell Heart Health Center in Columbus and serves as the team physician for the Columbus Blue Jackets of the National Hockey League. He received his bachelor’s degree in biological sciences from Wright State University in 1997 and his medical degree from the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2001. Dapore has received various honors, including the Sports Medicine Teacher of the Year in 2012-2013 by the Riverside Methodist Hospital Department of Medical Education and by Columbus Business First as a 40 Under Forty award recipient in 2013.