Plastic surgeon talks risks and benefits of plastic surgery

For some, plastic surgery can be the answer to looking and feeling their best. Whether the procedure is reconstructive or cosmetic, it’s important to do your homework before going under the knife. HealthScene Ohio talked with plastic surgeon Dr. Tyler Angelos about guidelines to keep in mind while deciding if plastic surgery is right for you.

HealthScene Ohio: Why is spring an excellent time for plastic surgery? Is there a type of plastic (specifically cosmetic) surgery that is ideal in the early spring as opposed to other times of the year?

Tyler Angelos: Spring is an excellent time for plastic surgery to prepare for summer, when people tend to be outside, in bathing suits and less clothing. The healing process after surgery can take weeks to months, and often there are restrictions with physical activities and swimming. By doing the surgery before summer, your body will be healed and you will be able to enjoy the outdoor activities once summer rolls around.

Body contouring procedures such as tummy tucks (abdominoplasty) or liposuction tend to be very popular surgeries in the late winter and early spring to prepare for the upcoming summer.

HSO: What are some of the things one should look for in a plastic surgeon?

TA: It is extremely important that you have a good relationship with your plastic surgeon. He or she should be not only someone you trust and respect, but someone you feel listens to you and someone you feel comfortable around. After medical school, he or she should have completed a plastic surgery residency at an accredited training program and have experience in the surgery of interest to you.

HSO: Who is the typical or ideal patient, and what are the most common procedures?

TA: There is no typical plastic surgery patient, and that is one of the things I like most about this field. I see the healthy and sick, old and young, male and female, and operate head to toe. Whether the desired procedure is reconstructive or cosmetic in nature, no one is the same and every treatment must be individually tailored to the patient. The ideal patient is someone who takes care of his or her body, eats a healthful diet and does not smoke.

HSO: Are there any red flags that that would prohibit a potential patient from having a procedure done?

TA: Certain major medical problems could potentially prohibit a surgical procedure. In addition, patients who smoke are not candidates for certain plastic surgery procedures. You should sit down with your surgeon and compare the risks and benefits of the potential procedure.

HSO: What, if anything, should a person do to prepare for a procedure?

TA: Educating yourself on the procedure and making sure you understand the post-operative instructions and restrictions is very important prior to undergo any surgery. Taking care of your body with a healthful, balanced diet high in protein will help you heal after surgery.

HSO: How long do procedures typically take?

TA: Most surgical procedures range from 1-3 hours depending on the body site and procedure being performed. Your surgeon will give you an accurate time estimate individualized to you.

HSO: What is the basic range of time for recovery for most procedures? What steps should someone take to promote healing during this time?

TA: Typically, it takes your body about six weeks to heal after surgery. In that time, it is important to follow the restrictions to minimize any complications.

HSO: What are some of the side effects and/or warning signs someone should be aware of during recovery? When should a person call the doctor?

TA: After surgery, you will continue to see your surgeon as you heal. Prior to surgery, he or she will discuss with you what to expect after surgery and what is considered “normal.” If there are concerns for bleeding, infection or significant pain afterward, you would want to call your surgeon, as these can be signs of complications.

HSO: Will insurance cover procedures?

TA: Insurance does cover certain procedures. At the time of your initial consultation, your surgeon can discuss with you what insurance does and does not cover related to your desired surgery.

HSO: In what age range do the majority of patients receive plastic surgery? Are there any risks associated with age?

TA: In my career, I have operated on patients ranging from 1 day old to 98 years old. There is no exact age for plastic surgery since there are so many different cosmetic and reconstructive procedures performed. Advanced age does not necessarily put you at increased risk so long as you do not have other medical problems. In general, the healthier you are, the lower the risk of complications.

Sarah Sole is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.

About the Expert

Dr. Tyler Angelos is a plastic surgeon with Columbus Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery. A central Ohio native, Dr. Angelos attended Upper Arlington High School and Wright State University School of Medicine and performed his plastic surgery residency at The Ohio State University. As well as providing face, breast and body plastic and reconstructive procedures, he specializes in body contouring procedures following weight loss.