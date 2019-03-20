Why you shouldn't have to suffer through menopause

× Expand photos courtesy of pexel

It's a busy time for medical professionals and experts. New advances and technology are being discovered daily, with new drugs, better diagnostic tests and improvements in managing diseases. Female life expectancy has reached upwards to 79 in the United States, an encouraging statistic for women.

However, life isn't simply about quantity, it's about quality.

Menopause is an experience women everywhere share, although it's a topic not often talked about. Women spend over 1/3 of their lives post-menopausal, though many doctors feel that the statistic is under-recognized.

During this time, your estrogen levels decline, which can lead to a list of conditions like risk of insomnia, anxiety, depression fatigue, diabetes, hypertension and more. Many women suffer in silence through all of these symptoms.

There is a misconception that you have to endure painful side effects in menopause. For this reason, many women don't approach their doctors for help. Oftentimes the topic isn't brought up in regular doctor's visits.

Hormone therapy is a viable option for women, with evidence and research that suggests that HT replacement has numerous health benefits. It can be safe, effective and ease any painful midlife experiences that menopause may bring. Experts recommend discussing hormone therapy with your physician.

Women shouldn't have to accept pain in their midlife. The average length of menopausal symptoms is 5-7 years, so experiencing declining health and uncomfortable symptoms can lead to a poor-quality life.

Doctors everywhere want women live their fullest lives through health and wellness, and that means opening up a conversation about menopause. Removing the stereotypes and stigmas behind the term is the first step to allowing a dialogue to freely happen.

An expert who cares

Photo courtesy of Dr. Heather Hirsch

Heather Hirsch MD is a board-certified internist specializing in women's health. She completed advanced fellowship training at the Cleveland Clinic in specialty women's health. She's passionate about the health and wellness of women everywhere and firmly believes in opening the conversation about painful menopausal symptoms.

For more information on Dr. Hirsch, click here!