Food for Thought

Time to ignore that taboo crap – pun totally intended – and get real about the digestive system. We all have one, and understanding the ins and outs of it is vital to living a healthy and painless life.

The digestive system is comprised of the gastrointestinal tract – a series of long, hollow intertwining tubes from the mouth to the anus – the liver, pancreas and gallbladder. During digestion, trillions of microbiome bacteria in the GI tract break down food and drink and absorb the nutrients for energy, growth and cell repair.

“Most people encounter digestive issues at some point and if these issues persist, they can adversely affect every aspect of their lives" -Tara Menon

It’s incredibly complex and a lot of aspects surrounding the system are still unknown. Thankfully, researchers and gastroenterologists like Tara Menon, MD at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, are clearing things up.

“Most people encounter digestive issues at some point and if these issues persist, they can adversely affect every aspect of their lives,” Menon says. “As a gastroenterologist, I really enjoy meeting these individuals, learning their stories and ultimately providing them the tools and treatments for a road to recovering.”

Balanced Diet

Since the GI tract absorbs nutrients from food and drink, what happens if someone has an unbalanced diet? Menon explains that the microbiome lines the intestines and also serves as a barrier to toxins and pathogens from entering the body. So, if someone were to have an imbalanced diet for years, it may lead to dysbiosis; an imbalance of gut bacteria that can compromise that barrier.

“We don’t recommend any specific diet over another but we do recommend that a diet be varied,” Menon says. “It’s actually good to get exposed to a variety of foods; it helps cultivate a wide range of good bacteria.”

Menon does note that the Mediterranean diet is a good representation of a balanced regimen – avoiding red meat and processed food, enjoying grains, vegetables and fruits, and limiting fish. And for vegans and vegetarians, Menon suggests not increasing grains or sugars to compensate as it can lead to bloating, bowel complications and abdominal pain.

Diseases and Conditions

The list for digestive-related diseases is rather lengthy; some of the most common are as followed:

Gastroesophageal reflux disease aka GERD: When stomach acid backs up into the esophagus and causes acid reflux or heartburn at least twice each week. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases reports that 20 percent of Americans are affected by GERD.

When stomach acid backs up into the esophagus and causes acid reflux or heartburn at least twice each week. The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases reports that 20 percent of Americans are affected by GERD. Celiac Disease: Damage to the GI tract when gluten products are digested. Can lead to malnutrition, liver damage and certain cancers if untreated. Those with a gluten-intolerance or discomfort when digesting gluten will not have long term affects.

Damage to the GI tract when gluten products are digested. Can lead to malnutrition, liver damage and certain cancers if untreated. Those with a gluten-intolerance or discomfort when digesting gluten will not have long term affects. Hemorrhoids: And yes, the rumors are true. Whether you’re reading a magazine or playing a phone game, sitting on the toilet too long can cause hemorrhoids – swollen veins in the anus or the lower rectum that cause daily discomfort and bowel movement complications. The Mayo Clinic reports that nearly three out of four adults will experience hemorrhoids. Menon suggests elevating your feet while using the bathroom to help realignment and ease; have you heard of the Squatty Potty? Hemorrhoids are not just from lounging on the toilet though, those who excessively sit can also get them – the U.S. National Library of Medicine recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity a week.

Too Much Exercise?

Getting the heart pumping is vital to improving blood flow, relieving stress and ultimately helping regulate digestion. But is too much exercise bad? Don’t get confused, we’re talking about full-time marathon runners or those who do intense workouts daily. In a 2017 study by Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics, as exercise intensity and duration increases, so can intestinal injury.

“It’s never good to overdo any activity,” Menon says. “It can lead to stress and then the stress response and stress hormones and that can alter your metabolism and lead to long-term injury or chronic problems. The main thing is a good balance.”

LIVESTRONG recommends taking at least one day off from strenuous exercise per week. And don’t forget to hydrate! The Mayo Clinic says H2O helps break down food and softens stool.

Advancements

Within recent years, experts have learned that the human microbiome is rather resourceful. Yes, it’s gross, but actually professionally transplanting someone’s feces into another patient via a fecal microbiota transplant can help with gastrointestinal bacterial infection and can help restore good bacteria in the GI tract.

At OSU, Menon says FMTs are done endoscopically through a colonoscopy but a new method is underway – a pill.

“We do not use the pill, it’s still in the development stages, but you can imagine that would be more convenient for people than undergoing a colonoscopy,” Menon says. “I could see it (on the market) in five to 10 years, though.”

In a recent article on Labiotech, Europe’s leading biotech news website, the microbiome fascinates many researchers due to its link to conditions including autism, cancer and AIDS. But the cell structure is unique to every individual, making research into how to extract and use the microbiome more complex.

“The FMT will adjust dysbiosis and hopefully help fight infection,” Menon reinstates. “But who knows, in the future with research, (the microbiome) may possibly intervene on chronic illnesses; we’re just not there yet.”

Lydia Freudenberg is the brand loyalty specialist. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.