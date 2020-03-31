Why the U.S. is lacking one vitamin in particular

Forty-two percent of Americans are vitamin D deficient. With that statistic in mind, it’s difficult for us to see just how the sun will come out tomorrow.

Vitamin D is one of the backbones to our physical well-being – no, really. It helps the body absorb calcium, allowing strong, healthy bone growth. Without strong bones, you can develop osteoporosis or endure fractures, and children can become susceptible to rickets.

But enough gloom and doom, because this nutrient is actually nicknamed “the sunshine vitamin.” That’s because a great way to obtain vitamin D is through sun exposure. However, you can also get it through foods and nutritional supplements.

Vitamin D Rich Foods

Measured in International Units (IUs)

3 oz. salmon – 447 IUs

3 oz. tuna – 154 IUs

1 cup orange juice – 137 IUs

1 cup milk – 124 IUs

6 oz. yogurt – 80 IUs

2 sardines – 46 IUs

1 egg yolk – 41 IUs

The question is, why are so many of us lacking in this sunny supplement? Anna Marie Bittoni, a clinical dietician at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, says it’s difficult to pinpoint just one reason. She cites lack of sun exposure, the popularity of more restrictive diets and the declining popularity of milk as just a few.

With ongoing fears of wrinkles and skin disease, many people aren’t getting outside enough and absorbing the sunshine in healthy doses.

“Sunscreen inhibits the absorption of vitamin D,” Bittoni says. “It’s difficult to find that balance between protecting against skin cancer and getting that vitamin. It’s even harder because we don’t really have a set amount of sunlight we need for adequate vitamin D absorption.”

So, your doctor says you’re vitamin D deficient and you’re stunned because you feel fine!

“It’s something you probably won’t feel on a day-today basis,” Bittoni says. “It’s more long-term you need to worry about. In elderly adults, vitamin D helps against stress fractures and broken bones.”

D is for Dad

Some experts believe the deficiency could be tied to your genes.

The research team SUNLIGHT Consortium analyzed data and input from 15 culture groups to look at vitamin D levels in gene variants. The individuals who inherited more variants, such as high cholesterol and a slower metabolism, had a lower vitamin D concentration. Because the deficiency could be related to genetics, some people may need to get their vitamin D through a specific avenue. Dr. Thomas Wang, a cardiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, says it’s possible someone could take all the right supplements and still not respond to the vitamin correctly.

“There’s ton of research being conducted right now on this, but we can’t say with certainty that deficiency is genetic,” Bittoni says. “We do know that different people have different genes and receptors that don’t absorb vitamin D as well as others. In that way, our genes can affect a deficiency.”

D is for Delicious

“If you’re deficient in vitamin D, you definitely need a supplement,” Bittoni says. “A general multi-vitamin might have a little vitamin D in it, but you should get a specific supplement dose.”

She also points out that some medications and medical conditions can affect vitamin D absorption, which is why patients should always talk with their doctors before taking a supplement.

Before you go scouring aisles for the tastiest-looking gummy vitamin, just know that ConsumerLab says that many of those products contain one or more grams of sugar per gummy – that’s similar to a single Sour Patch Kid. While it tastes delicious, after taking the average recommended dose of three, the sugar count racks up.

The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found insufficient evidence that gummy multivitamins had any effect on preventing disease.

“You definitely just want to read the labels and ingredients,” Bittoni advises.

D is for Don’t Panic

If you’re lacking in this vitamin, there’s no need to go crazy with worry. Making lifestyle changes and taking doctor-recommended supplements can remedy this deficiency. Sit back in the sun, sip some organic orange juice and take care of yourself, because D is also for Dandy.

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.