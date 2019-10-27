Retirement campuses + cities | 55+ living resource listing

The city of Dublin and National Church Residences Avondale senior community have a collaboration that sets an example of how working in tandem creates positive change. The City provides free transportation for Avondale residents, giving them the ability to visit restaurants, the Dublin Recreation Center, pharmacies and more.
Care Coordinator Kim Yoder works to create these successful collaborations with the city. The open, communicative relationship with Dublin is one she hopes will be the norm for all communities.
“It’s my norm,” she says. “I network, network, network. The city of Dublin has been so accommodating and receptive to every request I’ve asked of them and have worked hard to the point where they have a committee in place to discuss and meet the needs of seniors.”
One of the biggest problems residents of senior communities face is loneliness. Time reports more than a third of senior citizens feel isolated and alone. For this reason, the city makes sure people living in Avondale are invited to social events, health and wellness activities, and trips around the walking trails.
Retirement campuses are changing and senior communities are becoming essential to cities, such as Dublin, and will continue to expand, grow, and become more popular as the population ages.
“It’s getting to know your city officials, building those partnerships and letting them know what is on your radar,” Yoder says. “We are very blessed to be in Dublin. They are a phenomenal community to work with.”
55+ Living Choices - Resource Listing
There are a variety of living opportunities ranging from luxury apartments to independent living to all ranges of assisted options throughout central Ohio. Here are a few favorites:
North
Westerville Senior Living
363 Braun Pl.
Westerville
(614) 826-7987
Independent Living, Assisted Living, Transitional and Memory Care
Burr Oak Commons
100 Burr Oak Dr.
Delaware
(740) 370-0802
http://www.trepluscommunities.com
Luxury Apartment Homes, Garages, Services
First & Main of Lewis Center
8875 Green Meadows Dr. N.
Lewis Center
(740) 513-2270
www.firstandmainlewiscenter.com
Assisted Living and Memory Care
Inniswood Village
1195 North St.
Westerville
(844) 841-5770
www.nationalchurchresidences.org
Senior Living Community, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Home Health Care, Hospice
Danbury Senior Living at Parkside Village
730 N. Spring Rd.
Westerville
(614) 794-9300
Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care and Specialized Parkinson’s Care
Northeast
Powell Assisted Living & Memory Care
3872 Attucks Dr.
Powell
(614) 701-9783
www.spectrumretirement.com/powell-assisted-living-and-memory-care-oh-powell
Powell Senior Living
10351 Sawmill Pkwy.
Powell
(614) 362-8822
www.spectrumretirement.com/powell-senior-living-oh-powell
Independent Living
Wesley Woods at New Albany
4588 Wesley Woods Blvd.
New Albany
(614) 656-4100
Independent Living, Rehabilitation Services, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Adult Day Care
First & Main of New Albany
245 E. Main St.
New Albany
(740) 513-4010
Assisted Living and Memory Care
Northwest
Hawthorne Commons
4050 Hawthorne Ln.
Dublin
(614) 335-2013
www.hawthornecommons55plus.com
Luxury Apartment Homes, Garages, Services
National Church Residences Avondale
5215 Avery Rd.
Dublin
(614) 319-3353
www.nationalchurchresidences.org
Senior Living Communities, Home Health Care, Hospice, Senior Housing
Friendship Village of Dublin
6000 Riverside Dr.
Dublin
(614) 764-1600
Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Long-term Care, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitative Care
Southeast
Redbud Commons
602 Redbud Rd.
Pickerington
(614) 791-3216
www.trepluscommunities.com
Luxury Apartment Homes, Garages, Services
Sycamore Creek Senior Living
611 Windmiller Dr.
Pickerington
(614) 908-0437
www.spectrumretirement.com/sycamorecreek-senior-living-oh-pickerington
Independent Living
Wesley Ridge Retirement Community
2225 Taylor Park Dr.
Reynoldsburg
(614) 759-0023
Independent Living, Assisted Living, Rehabilitation Services, Alzheimer Dementia Care, Adult Day Care and Hospice
East
Three Creeks Senior Living
5435 Morse Rd.
Gahanna
(614) 656-4109
www.spectrumretirement.com/threecreeks-senior-living-oh-gahanna/
Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care
Otterbein SeniorLife
6690 Liberation Way
New Albany
(614) 981-6854
www.otterbein.org/neighborhoods
West
Hilliard Assisted Living & Memory Care
4303 Trueman Blvd.
Hilliard
(614) 362-8914
www.spectrumretirement.com/hilliard-assisted-living-and-memory-care-oh-hilliard
NCR Mill Run
3550 Fishinger Blvd.
Hilliard
(614) 771-0100
www.nationalchurchresidences.org
Assisted Living, Memory Care, Outpatient Therapy Services
Central
Treplus Communities
1515 Lake Shore Dr., Ste 225
Columbus
(614) 335-2013
Luxury Apartment Homes, Garages, Services
Wesley Communities
Wesley Glen Retirement Community
5515 N. High St.
Columbus
(614) 888-7492
Independent Living, Rehabilitation Services, Assisted Living, Long Term Care, Memory Care, and Adult Day Care
Argus Court/Argus Green
3400 Vision Center Ct.
Columbus
(614) 236-5661
www.nationalchurchresidences.org
Hospice, Home Health Care, Private Duty, Senior Housing
Cherry Blossom
5225 Cherry Creek Pkwy. N.
Columbus
(614) 853-2315
www.nationalchurchresidences.org
Community Medical Services, Hospice, Home Health Care, Private Duty, Senior Housing
First Community Village
1800 Riverside Dr.
Columbus
(614) 324-4455
www.nationalchurchresidences.org
Assisted Living, Memory Care, Skilled Nursing, Senior Living Communities, Hospice, Home Health Care, Rehabilitation Services, Outpatient Therapy Services
Hilltop Senior Village
300 Overstreet Way
Columbus
(614) 276-3017
www.nationalchurchresidences.org
Community Medical Services, Hospice, Home Health Care, Private Duty, Senior Housing
Lincoln Gardens
110 Sturbridge Rd.
Columbus
(614) 878-4394
www.nationalchurchresidences.org
Hospice, Home Health Care, Private Duty, Senior Housing
Lincoln Village
4959 Medfield Way
Columbus
(614) 870-1123
www.nationalchurchresidences.org
Senior Housing
Polaris Retirement Community
9180 Antares Ave.
Columbus
(614) 602-7544
Independent Living and Assisted Living
Danbury Senior Living
2870 Snouffer Rd.
Columbus
(614) 339-0459
Independent Living, Assisted Living & Memory Care