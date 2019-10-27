Retirement campuses + cities | 55+ living resource listing

The city of Dublin and National Church Residences Avondale senior community have a collaboration that sets an example of how working in tandem creates positive change. The City provides free transportation for Avondale residents, giving them the ability to visit restaurants, the Dublin Recreation Center, pharmacies and more.

Care Coordinator Kim Yoder works to create these successful collaborations with the city. The open, communicative relationship with Dublin is one she hopes will be the norm for all communities.

“It’s my norm,” she says. “I network, network, network. The city of Dublin has been so accommodating and receptive to every request I’ve asked of them and have worked hard to the point where they have a committee in place to discuss and meet the needs of seniors.”

One of the biggest problems residents of senior communities face is loneliness. Time reports more than a third of senior citizens feel isolated and alone. For this reason, the city makes sure people living in Avondale are invited to social events, health and wellness activities, and trips around the walking trails.

Retirement campuses are changing and senior communities are becoming essential to cities, such as Dublin, and will continue to expand, grow, and become more popular as the population ages.

“It’s getting to know your city officials, building those partnerships and letting them know what is on your radar,” Yoder says. “We are very blessed to be in Dublin. They are a phenomenal community to work with.”

55+ Living Choices - Resource Listing

There are a variety of living opportunities ranging from luxury apartments to independent living to all ranges of assisted options throughout central Ohio. Here are a few favorites:

North

Westerville Senior Living

363 Braun Pl.

Westerville

(614) 826-7987

www.spectrumretirement.com

Independent Living, Assisted Living, Transitional and Memory Care

Burr Oak Commons

100 Burr Oak Dr.

Delaware

(740) 370-0802

http://www.trepluscommunities.com

Luxury Apartment Homes, Garages, Services

First & Main of Lewis Center

8875 Green Meadows Dr. N.

Lewis Center

(740) 513-2270

www.firstandmainlewiscenter.com

Assisted Living and Memory Care

Inniswood Village

1195 North St.

Westerville

(844) 841-5770

www.nationalchurchresidences.org

Senior Living Community, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Home Health Care, Hospice

Danbury Senior Living at Parkside Village

730 N. Spring Rd.

Westerville

(614) 794-9300

www.danburyseniorliving.com

Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care and Specialized Parkinson’s Care

Northeast

Powell Assisted Living & Memory Care

3872 Attucks Dr.

Powell

(614) 701-9783

www.spectrumretirement.com/powell-assisted-living-and-memory-care-oh-powell

Powell Senior Living

10351 Sawmill Pkwy.

Powell

(614) 362-8822

www.spectrumretirement.com/powell-senior-living-oh-powell

Independent Living

Wesley Woods at New Albany

4588 Wesley Woods Blvd.

New Albany

(614) 656-4100

www.wesleyatnewalbany.com

Independent Living, Rehabilitation Services, Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Adult Day Care

First & Main of New Albany

245 E. Main St.

New Albany

(740) 513-4010

www.firstandmainnewalbany.com

Assisted Living and Memory Care

Northwest

Hawthorne Commons

4050 Hawthorne Ln.

Dublin

(614) 335-2013

www.hawthornecommons55plus.com

Luxury Apartment Homes, Garages, Services

National Church Residences Avondale

5215 Avery Rd.

Dublin

(614) 319-3353

www.nationalchurchresidences.org

Senior Living Communities, Home Health Care, Hospice, Senior Housing

Friendship Village of Dublin

6000 Riverside Dr.

Dublin

(614) 764-1600

www.fvdublin.org

Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care, Long-term Care, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitative Care

Southeast

Redbud Commons

602 Redbud Rd.

Pickerington

(614) 791-3216

www.trepluscommunities.com

Luxury Apartment Homes, Garages, Services

Sycamore Creek Senior Living

611 Windmiller Dr.

Pickerington

(614) 908-0437

www.spectrumretirement.com/sycamorecreek-senior-living-oh-pickerington

Independent Living

Wesley Ridge Retirement Community

2225 Taylor Park Dr.

Reynoldsburg

(614) 759-0023

www.wesleyridge.com

Independent Living, Assisted Living, Rehabilitation Services, Alzheimer Dementia Care, Adult Day Care and Hospice

East

Three Creeks Senior Living

5435 Morse Rd.

Gahanna

(614) 656-4109

www.spectrumretirement.com/threecreeks-senior-living-oh-gahanna/

Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care

Otterbein SeniorLife

6690 Liberation Way

New Albany

(614) 981-6854

www.otterbein.org/neighborhoods

West

Hilliard Assisted Living & Memory Care

4303 Trueman Blvd.

Hilliard

(614) 362-8914

www.spectrumretirement.com/hilliard-assisted-living-and-memory-care-oh-hilliard

NCR Mill Run

3550 Fishinger Blvd.

Hilliard

(614) 771-0100

www.nationalchurchresidences.org

Assisted Living, Memory Care, Outpatient Therapy Services

Central

Treplus Communities

1515 Lake Shore Dr., Ste 225

Columbus

(614) 335-2013

www.trepluscommunities.com

Luxury Apartment Homes, Garages, Services

Wesley Communities

Wesley Glen Retirement Community

5515 N. High St.

Columbus

(614) 888-7492

www.wesleyglen.com

Independent Living, Rehabilitation Services, Assisted Living, Long Term Care, Memory Care, and Adult Day Care

Argus Court/Argus Green

3400 Vision Center Ct.

Columbus

(614) 236-5661

www.nationalchurchresidences.org

Hospice, Home Health Care, Private Duty, Senior Housing

Cherry Blossom

5225 Cherry Creek Pkwy. N.

Columbus

(614) 853-2315

www.nationalchurchresidences.org

Community Medical Services, Hospice, Home Health Care, Private Duty, Senior Housing

First Community Village

1800 Riverside Dr.

Columbus

(614) 324-4455

www.nationalchurchresidences.org

Assisted Living, Memory Care, Skilled Nursing, Senior Living Communities, Hospice, Home Health Care, Rehabilitation Services, Outpatient Therapy Services

Hilltop Senior Village

300 Overstreet Way

Columbus

(614) 276-3017

www.nationalchurchresidences.org

Community Medical Services, Hospice, Home Health Care, Private Duty, Senior Housing

Lincoln Gardens

110 Sturbridge Rd.

Columbus

(614) 878-4394

www.nationalchurchresidences.org

Hospice, Home Health Care, Private Duty, Senior Housing

Lincoln Village

4959 Medfield Way

Columbus

(614) 870-1123

www.nationalchurchresidences.org

Senior Housing

Polaris Retirement Community

9180 Antares Ave.

Columbus

(614) 602-7544

www.polarisretirement.com

Independent Living and Assisted Living

Danbury Senior Living

2870 Snouffer Rd.

Columbus

(614) 339-0459

www.danburyseniorliving.com

Independent Living, Assisted Living & Memory Care