Rare surgery helps girl with cerebral palsy walk

Bhoomi Manjunatha has only been on the earth for five years, but she’s already making her mark in a big way.

Bhoomi was born with cerebral palsy and spasticity, a muscle control disorder that involves tight or stiff muscles and the inability to control those muscles. Spasticity affects more than 12 million people worldwide, including 80 percent of people with cerebral palsy.

Although there is no known cure for cerebral palsy, surgery can often help reduce its effects. In fact, without surgery, children with cerebral palsy frequently have a decrease in motor function and experience pain in their extremities.

Bhoomi and her family knew this. So, in November 2016, Bhoomi underwent a rare, life-changing surgery in an attempt to decrease her pain, increase her range of movement and ultimately help her walk. The surgery was performed by Dr. Jeffrey Leonard – chief of neurosurgery at Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus – who Bhoomi and her family met through the hospital’s spasticity clinic.

Leonard says he knew from the start that Bhoomi would be an ideal candidate for a rare spinal surgery called selective dorsal rhizotomy. This specific surgery is intended to make muscles less stiff by cutting the nerve roots in the spinal cord that send abnormal signals to the muscles.

“She was so excited about the surgery,” says Sushma Manjunatha, Bhoomi’s mother.

Leonard was excited as well.

“In the spinal surgery I performed on Bhoomi … we anatomically divided out dorsal nerve roots that control the sensory portion of the spinal cord,” he says. “They stimulate them electronically to determine which rootlets were abnormal, and then cut off about 60 percent of the feedback to prevent the tightening and stiffness that Bhoomi experienced.”

The surgery was a success. Leonard was thrilled that it went well, but it was only the beginning of a long road for Bhoomi. After the surgery, she began months of hard work in occupational and physical therapy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

“When she came into rehab, that’s when the hard work started.” - Sushma Manjunatha

Bhoomi’s therapy was intended to help strengthen her muscles and gain mobility.

“Without a multidisciplinary team of inpatient rehabilitation (consultants), outpatient physical therapists and occupational therapy (experts) all working together, the benefits of selective dorsal rhizotomy would not materialize,” Leonard says.

Knowing this, Bhoomi worked hard every day to ensure the surgery would be beneficial.

Today, after a successful surgery and months of dedication post-surgery, Bhoomi is doing great. Her walking has improved – she now walks with the assistance of crutches instead of relying on her walker and wheelchair– and she has less pain.

“Bhoomi can move her legs much better now, and I’ve definitely seen a big improvement in her ability to move around,” Sushma says.

“She’s gained a lot of strength in her legs. Before, she had to stop every three steps because of tightness in her legs, but she doesn’t have to do that anymore. Her posture has also changed. She stands straight.” - Sushma Manjunatha

In addition, Leonard is happy to report that he predicts that Bhoomi’s posture will continue to improve and that she’ll require fewer orthopedic procedures in the future. He attributes much of this success to the staff at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

“I’m so pleased with the dedication of the Nationwide Children’s Hospital staff,” Sushma says. “It’s really a great team of doctors and therapists. And I can’t forget the caregivers and nurses who made this whole process so smooth with the love and care they brought to Bhoomi and our family.”

Today, Leonard is extremely proud of Bhoomi’s progress.

“Bhoomi works tirelessly with her occupational and physical therapists,” he says. “On top of that, she has a tremendous attitude. It’s just great to watch her make so much progress.”

It’s Bhoomi’s story, and stories like it, that reminds Leonard of the reason he got into pediatric neurosurgery.

“This is every parent’s worst nightmare. It’s the time where they lose control of their own child,” he says. “Being able to dramatically impact these children’s lives and watch them eventually graduate from college, obtain jobs – all of these things are exactly why we do this. It’s what keeps me going.”

Sushma looks forward to her future with Bhoomi and her daughter’s continued improvement.

“It’s a lot for a little kid to understand, but Bhoomi has worked so hard. Today, she tells me that she’s been thinking about walking and being independent,” she says. “She’s blessed with a smile and happiness that keep her motivated even on the most stressful of days. She’s such a hardworking, happy girl. She is going to get things done.”

Quick Facts About Cerebral Palsy

Cerebral palsy is a result of abnormal brain development, often before birth.

Many effects of cerebral palsy are muscular, including difficulty with bodily movements, muscle rigidity, permanent shortening of muscles, problems with coordination, stiff muscles, exaggerated reflexes, involuntary movements, muscle weakness, floppy or rigid limbs, and muscle spasms. These appear by early childhood.

Cerebral palsy affects the way muscles move and respond. A helpful analogy: Think of a computer that isn’t working as it should. You might hit the right button, but sometimes it simply doesn’t respond. In cerebral palsy, messages are sent from the brain to the muscles, but the muscles don’t always receive the right message.

There are more than 200,000 cases in the U.S. every year. That means one in every 323 U.S. children has cerebral palsy.

While there is no known cure for cerebral palsy, long-term treatment includes physical and other therapies, medications and sometimes surgery. Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s multidisciplinary team can help reduce the effects of cerebral palsy and can also help children learn how to best adapt to difficulties with movement.

Ann Poirier is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.