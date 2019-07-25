Olympic walker gives tips perfect for NAWC 2019

Miranda Melville

Accomplishments

Rio 2016 Olympic Games

World Championship competitor

14-time National Championship winner

13-time member of Team USA

How She Began

“I got into it (race walking) in high school. It was an event in indoor track and field. They had me try the event and I ended up really liking it and getting competitive with it. From there, I went to find a coach in college and then flew out to California to train with my current coach. I’ve been doing this for a long time now, I don’t really keep track of it. If people ask me how many times I’ve competed, I honestly don’t know anymore. I feel like it’s been such a long road.”

Explaining Race Walking

“You follow two basic rules. You have one foot on the ground at all times, which is very different than running. The other rule is that when your leg strikes the ground, your knee needs to be straight on contact. There are judges watching and if you get three infractions or red cards, you’re disqualified.”

Current Goals

“I’m training for the Pan American Games which are in Peru from July 26-Aug. 11. And I’m also training to make the 2020 Olympics.”

Training Schedule

“Today, I actually had a speed workout with seven-kilometer repeats. Later today, I’ll do a separate run and have some stretching and mobility drills. Other days, it’s an easy seven-mile racewalk. I average 80-90 miles a week. On top of that I lift three to four times a week.”

What She Eats

“Whatever you put into your body is what you get out of it, so if you’re putting low-quality fast food into it, you’re not going to get what you want out of your body. I eat lots of vegetables, proteins, fats and carbs. I’m someone who believes in carbs – especially if you’re doing a big endurance event. You need the energy. You have to listen to your body and what it needs.”

Her Race

“Right now, there’s a 50-kilometer walk, which is 31 miles. There’s also a 20-kilometer walk, which is 12.4 miles. That’s my race – just about a half marathon for me.”

Favorite Workout Apparel

“Whatever makes you look good and feel good!”

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.