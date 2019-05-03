OhioHealth doctor finds happiness treating MS

OhioHealth neuroimmunologist Dr. Aaron Boster starts his workday at 6:30 a.m. His day ends at 5 p.m., with no lunch break in between.

This would seem like a long and grueling day to many, but not to Boster, who spends this time working with and caring for patients with multiple sclerosis (MS). He does not want to be anywhere else.

“It is important to me on a personal level,” he says. The typical age of onset for MS is 30, so Boster is working with patients who are, in many cases, at the beginning of their adult lives."

“This is a disease you die with, not from. These are young, vibrant people who want to live their lives, and I’m helping them achieve their life goals.” - Dr. Aaron Boster

Boster was only 12 years old when he decided he wanted to help people living with MS. His uncle had been diagnosed with the disease but, Boster says, that wasn’t the real impetus for his decision.

“There was a moment when my mom and late grandmother were sitting at the kitchen table, crying because they couldn’t get ahold of their doctor,” Boster says. “They felt so helpless, and I told my mom that I would try and do it better. I had no idea what I was telling her, didn’t know I would go to school for 27 years. I just knew that no one should make a family feel like that.”

At that time Boster was not even familiar with neuroimmunology. The field is new and cutting-edge, with the first therapies becoming available in 1993.

“There are generations of people that had no access to therapy, and we do,” Boster says. “In 1993, there was only one medicine, and now there are 17 formulations of various FDA-approved medicines that can alter or modify the disease. Intellectually, it’s a rather complex field. There are a lot of reasons why this is an exciting time to do what we do.”

Boster has an intellectual interest in research in his field, but he is also very passionate about his patients.

“I did a lot of research in my fellowship training and my first few years of practice. And I still do research today. But in my heart, I am a clinician. I love what I do.” - Dr. Aaron Boster

Boster cites his connection to his family and his community as one of the reasons he cares so deeply for his patients. He is married with a wife and son, and his parents still live in Columbus.

“I am passionate about providing care for families, particularly in central Ohio, in the area I grew up in, to make sure that no has the experience my family had,” he says. “I grew up in this town and I’m raising my family in this town, and I think it helps me connect with my patients a little bit better. It informs a lot of my decisions – what would I do if (a patient was) my sister, or my wife?”

It is Boster’s passion for his work that pushes him forward.

“This isn’t a 9-to-5 job for me. I’ve never had more fun taking care of MS patients than I have the last few years here at OhioHealth,” he says. “I go to bed and wake up thinking about how to beat this disease.”

OhioHealth MS Treatments and Technologies

OhioHealth treats the highest volume of MS patients in central Ohio. OhioHealth multiple sclerosis neurologists use 3 Tesla MRI scans that offer a signal-to-noise ratio at a higher level, better visualizations of lesions and faster scanning times. OhioHealth also offers customizable physical therapy, pelvic floor physical therapy for bladder control and speech therapy. Infusion treatment is used to help relieve fatigue, bladder and balance problems, and other symptoms.

Intravenous immunoglobulin therapy has the potential to delay the onset of flare-up symptoms by boosting the immune system. IVIG is made from donated blood fluids. Intravenous steroids help treat inflammation. Plasmapheresis, or plasma exchange, is used for sudden and severe MS when the body does not respond to steroids.

Multiple Sclerosis Apps

MySidekick allows you or a patient to record mood, energy level, memory and other components to track progress.

MSAttack helps the user learn more about MS symptoms that may present themselves during a flare-up.

My MS Manager is an app provided by the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) and is designed to help manage MS and store medical information.

MyMSTeam is a social network designed for those living with MS.

Apps courtesy of OhioHealth

Athnie McMillan-Comeaux is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.