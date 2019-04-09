New Albany orthopedic surgeon provides joint replacement

For orthopedic surgeon Dr. Adolph Lombardi, there’s nothing more satisfying than having a former patient thank him for his assistance.

“It’s a very humbling experience,” Lombardi says, “to know you’re a part of a team who was able to make a difference in someone’s life in that way.”

The New Albany-based doctor has had a chance to make a difference both locally and internationally with his involvement in a nonprofit dedicated to making joint replacement possible for those unable to afford it.

Since 2010, Lombardi has been involved with Operation Walk, an international organization providing free surgical treatments to patients in developing countries. His experience led him to co-found Operation Walk USA.

In January 2011 at the Mount Carmel New Albany Surgical Center in central Ohio, Lombardi initiated Operation Joint Implant, a program to bring orthopedic care to those who couldn’t afford the treatment.

By December of that year, he had expanded the program to a nationwide scope, using his position as president of the Hip Society to challenge other members of the society and his field to join him.

Now entering its sixth year, Operation Walk USA has helped more than 600 patients to date. The program provides the full spectrum of treatment, from pre-surgical care and hospitalization to post-operative care and rehabilitation. For most, a life once filled with crippling pain and discomfort has now become full of possibility. Many are even able to work again after years of unemployment due to the immobility and chronic pain.

To receive care from Operation Walk USA, a patient must be fully uninsured, a U.S. citizen or permanent resident, and at or below 300 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.

Operation Walk USA has doubled in scope since its inception five years ago.

“We hope to have a presence in those states where we have been unable, at this point, to find volunteers, such as Georgia, Tennessee and South Carolina; and to expand our presence in the states where our demand far exceeds the scope of what we can offer,” Lombardi says.

Lombardi was recognized for his work with Operation Walk USA by the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons, and he was awarded the AAHKS Humanitarian Award this past November. He was the second recipient of the award, which was inaugurated in 2014.

“It was a tremendous honor, and I hope it will raise awareness of Operation Walk USA and the hard work our volunteers across many medical professions and specialties do at home every year.” - Dr. Adolph Lombardi

Helping Overseas

As an active volunteer surgeon with Operation Walk’s international organization, Lombardi has volunteered his time to travel with the Mooresville, Ind. surgical team to Guatemala and Nicaragua.

“Nothing could be accomplished without the entire team,” he says. “When we go, we’re scheduled for 100 surgeries, and we bring with us 70 surgeons, nurses, techs, etc. When we get there, the patients are ready to go – to be operated on.”

The patients have already been diagnosed and scheduled by the time the team arrives at the surgical site. From that point on, the process is fairly quick.

“The patients in these countries are so very thankful for everything,” Lombardi says. “It’s a very gratifying experience to see how truly thankful they are.”

Unfortunately, follow up care is rarer in the developing countries. It can be difficult to convince patients to return for any type of follow up appointment. Transportation is just one of the many factors that affect the patient’s ability to come back in for ongoing care.

These missions are volunteer-led endeavors. In addition to the surgeons and other medical personnel who donate their time, the implants and surgical instruments are donated to the organization by manufacturers. The generosity of everyone involved is crucial to both the local and international missions of the group.

“The orthopedic device industry has been very generous with their in-kind device donations, as well as contributions to our annual fundraising event,” Lombardi says.

Melanie Dickman is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com

About Dr. Adolph Lombardi

Dr. Adolph Lombardi, president of Joint Implant Surgeons, received his bachelor’s degree from Saint Joseph’s University and his medical degree from Temple University, where he also completed training in general surgery. His orthopedic training was completed at Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia.

He completed two fellowships in hip and knee reconstruction, and joined Joint Implant Surgeons in 1987.

Lombardi’s desire for a physician-owned practice came to fruition with the creation of the New Albany Medical Hospital in 2003. In January 2007, the hospital became a part of Mount Carmel Health System, and Lombardi served as president of medical staff services from 2006-2007. He was also chair of the department of surgery from 2003-2004, and serves as vice chair of the hospital management company.

Lombardi is also a designer of the Maxim Knee System, the Vanguard Knee System and the AVL Anti-Subluxation Rotating Hinge Knee.

He is a clinical assistant professor at The Ohio State University in the Department of Orthopedics, and a diplomate of the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery.

Lombardi has received several awards throughout his career, including the Pioneer in Medicine Award from the central Ohio chapter of the Arthritis Foundation and an honorary doctor of humane letters degree from Ohio Dominican University in 2011.

Lombardi has also served as a clinical investigator for several FDA investigational device exemption studies, and his special interests include less-invasive total hip and knee arthroplasty and rapid rehabilitation protocols for faster recovery after surgery.

More than 1 million hip and knee replacements are completed every year in the U.S. – Operation Walk USA.