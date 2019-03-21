Mount Carmel doctor gives bariatric patients hope

The Moment It Clicked

Dr. Marcus R. Miller saw his career path take a dramatic turn in his first class of medical school. Enrolling with the intention to pursue sports medicine to become a family doctor, he found unexpected inspiration in his anatomy course where he worked with his first cadavers.

“You go through life and you get these points in time where something just clicks,” Miller says. “That was what it was for me in the first quarter of medical school.”

Following a lifelong love of soccer, Miller studied medicine at Wright State University, hoping to keep sports in his life through his practice. That initial introduction to surgical procedures, however, proved to be a turning point that redirected his plan.

“It was immediate,” he recalls. “I knew right then and there that’s what I wanted to do, was surgery, from that point forward that was my goal.”

While Miller’s specific medical interest changed, his initial purpose for choosing the field did not. He saw sports medicine as an opportunity to help people and provide a positive impact on their lives and his time as a surgeon has allowed him to do just that.

A New Passion

Miller has spent the last 20 years at Mount Carmel Health, beginning with a residency and transitioning to private practice. During his residency, he first took an interest in bariatric, or weight-loss, surgery, which has become the dominant portion of his practice today.

Miller took joy in seeing the bariatric patients he worked with during his residency succeed in making a transition to a healthier life. This led to him pursuing bariatrics in his practice, which he says was not a particularly common interest of medical residents at the time.

As bariatric procedures have become more popular and accessible, Miller has similarly increased the amount he performs in his own practice. He now serves as the medical director of Mount Carmel’s bariatrics program.

“Across the board (bariatric) patients are very thankful for the opportunity that we give them and really it’s just an opportunity that we’re giving them,” Miller says. “We just do the surgery and they do all the work afterwards. Their success is theirs to be proud of.”

Working with bariatric patients has been rewarding for Miller, though he stresses the importance of those patients personally working on their bariatric program as well. Beyond the procedure, patients must continue to commit to lifestyle changes to maintain lasting effects of the procedure.

Many of the patients Miller works with have struggled with their weight for years and haven’t been able to find a way to manage it. He says when people see their family, friends, and coworkers benefit from the procedure, they look into the potential benefits for their own lives.

“They’re at a point where they want to have a longer life,” he says. “They want to have a healthier life and they’re asking you for help as a doctor. You take that and you realize what you’re offering them, which is an opportunity to get healthy.”

The Patient Matters

Bariatric surgery, and surgery in general, can seem like a daunting event for patients and Miller considers it a vital part of his job to help ease any concerns or anxiety.

“It’s intimidating to say ‘oh my gosh I need surgery,’” Miller says. “It’s my job, as a surgeon, not only to technically be sound in what I do – and my results show, or speak to, that – but it’s also developing that relationship with a patient.”

Miller says the key to establishing a relationship with patients is not only assuring them with confidence in the procedure but also practicing compassion. He stresses the importance of making time for patients and their questions or concerns.

“It’s just being open and honest with your patients,” he says. “If you as a physician take that time and sit down with the patient and listen to what they’re saying and address their fears and address their questions, I think you build that relationship with them over time.”

Building that doctor-patient relationship requires work from the practitioner. While Miller doesn’t find as much connection with patients over his favorite sport – “Nobody likes soccer,” he quips – as he does The Ohio State University football, he does say that seeing others making time for physical activity can encourage patients to make that time in their own lives.

Still, he admits that making time for a regular exercise routine can be challenging, especially for those with busy schedules. Miller plays soccer on a weekly basis, when the weather and his schedule permits.

“I do the best I can taking care of the family and feeding myself, eating as healthy as we can eat,” he says. “But I realize there are days when I may not make the best choices, and that’s true for myself or any patient, but that’s called life and you make better choices tomorrow.”

The bariatric patients Miller works with face many of those same challenges in maintaining healthy diets and active lifestyles as part of the program. It can be hard, but it’s achievable with some work. Most importantly, the bariatric program can produce rewarding and lasting changes on a patient’s life.

“To have those patients come through the office and tell me they can get on a rollercoaster now and ‘hey, I went jogging for the first time in the last 30 years,’” Miller says. “Those are the cool stories that we hear in the office, the lifestyle changes that these patients get to because they’ve been successful with their weight loss. I think that’s probably the most rewarding part of this is watching the success story happen over and over again.”

About the expert

Photo courtesy of Dr. Marcus R. Miller

Marcus R. Miller, MD, completed his general surgery residency at Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus, Ohio. An Ohio native, Dr. Miller completed his undergraduate studies at the Ohio State University before continuing to Wright State University, where he completed his medical degree. He specializes in bariatric and general surgery and serves as a medical director for Mount Carmel’s bariatric program. Dr. Miller is a member of the American Society for Bariatric Surgery, Ohio State Medical Association, the Columbus Medical Association, and is a fellow with the American College of Surgeons.

Cameron Carr is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.