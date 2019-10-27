Local senior communities are stepping up the menus

Chef Linda Meoak and a delicious lunch spread

Living in a senior community no longer means bland food served on a set, boring schedule. Today’s senior adults have different expectations when it comes to healthy eating and farm-to-table options.

A recent $84 million renovation and expansion at Friendship Village of Dublin included more than just a brick and mortar update. The community’s renovation included overhaul of its culinary options along with the addition of a liquor license.

Culinary Director Don Paul says residents don’t sit down for any old meal, but enjoy colorful plates that can span from salmon and sushi to lamb and more organic options.

“We offer a variety and lots of farm-to-table options,” Paul says. “Residents like to see freshness.”

At the Forum at Knightsbridge, a full-service senior living community in northwest Columbus, residents enjoy a variety of dining options. In fact, the meals break stereotypes of generic cafeteria food. Restaurants deliver onsite fine dining experiences to their guests, with thoughtfully-planned and frequently changing menus.

Linda Meoak, executive chef at the Forum at Knightsbridge, has served residents for more than 20 years. When she began her career, she was one of the first female executive chefs in Columbus, and the idea of providing restaurant-quality food in a healthcare setting was considered radical. Over the years, Meoak has perfected her unique dining experience and still creates exquisite menus and helps develop her team’s skills.

An advocate for women, Meoak has also hosted numerous apprentices from Columbus State Community College, where she trained. While she may work with cooks to perfect the recipes they use, Meoak also encourages her team to get creative and regularly seeks feedback from residents.

When asked about the menus, she says, “It’s about what they like.”

She collects this information firsthand by interacting with them, explaining that a particular highlight of her daily work is being able to sit down and have a meal with the residents.

Preparing and serving food has been Meoak’s passion since childhood.

“I love all aspects of food and always have,” she says.

Growing up in the country, she enjoyed gardening, canning and preserving, and to this day continues to grow fresh herbs at the Forum at Knightsbridge. Passionate about a farm-to-table approach to dining, Meoak believes you can’t make something good out of something that isn’t fresh.

“I am committed to the residents,” she says.

This is demonstrated by the incredible variety she continues to provide. From chef’s table events and wine tastings to family dinners, picnics, and even The Ohio State University football tailgates, there is something for everyone. Each special occasion is met with an inspired menu, and Meoak and her team work together to write the next great selection of dining options.

When asked about her favorite dish to prepare, Meoak says, without hesitation, “Soup, because it takes time, love and commitment to build layers of flavor.”

She looks forward to launching her next new menu, this time, assisted by her protégé sous-chef.

“It’s been a pleasure for me to serve the residents for so many years and to see many chefs develop,” Meoak says. “It’s challenging, but that’s why I’m here.”

Sophia Fratianne is a contributing writer.