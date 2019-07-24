Learn why these NAWC 2019 partners are vital

“In a partnership, it’s about working together and looking at what we can do to help New Albany.” -Phil Heit

Every year, more than 3,000 walkers hit the asphalt to complete in the New Albany Walking Classic’s 10K.

This event doesn’t happen all on its own, however. For every incarnation of the Walking Classic, dozens of organizations have pooled their efforts to make the enterprise a reality.

Their contributions have not gone unnoticed.

Phil Heit, founder of the walk, gladly shares the ways in which these organizations chipped in for the race.

“There are many different kinds of partnerships,” says Heit. “One that is very important to us is financial support, as it costs a lot of money to organize the event. Another way partners help us is ‘in-kind.’ For example, a restaurant may provide food at the race for participants, or maybe a company may do promotional work and provide us with signage.”

You may have discerned that Heit, in contrast to other executives, speaks of his backers as partners rather than as sponsors. This is no slip of tongue. For Heit, having a stake in the Walk is more than making a profit.

“When you say ‘sponsor,’ it means you’re usually asking someone to give you money, and then it’s ‘okay goodbye, thank you,’” says Heit. “In a partnership, it’s about working together and looking at what we can do to help New Albany.”

When asked to provide examples of this symbiotic relationship, Heit explains that he always tries to accommodate his partners’ requests. From helping them send emails, to providing specific signage, to organizing a workshop for their employees, Heit believes in “giving back to those who give to (them).”

This philosophy of reciprocity is established as early as during the selection process.

“We’re very specific about who we choose as partners,” says Heit. “The ideal partner must be philanthropic and appreciate the importance of promoting health in the community. Ideological alignment is more important than the, ‘what are we going to get for the dollars we’re putting in’ calculus.”

In short, Heit implies that the secret behind the Walk’s success is not acting on the most advantageous business transactions but to ensure mutual compatibility and respect in all partnerships.

Heit’s partnerships have borne extra fruit this year. The Walk’s 15th anniversary coincides with an expansion of the event. This year, Heit’s group has upgraded its giveaways, including an undisclosed registration surprise. And the virtual walker option returns once more, so that participants can support the cause without making the journey to New Albany.

Top Podcasts for Walking

Switch up your walking workout with podcasts instead of music. There's something for everyone!

For the crime junkie: Limetown

For the curious: Stuff You Should Know

For the inspired: TedTalks Audio

For the newsie: On the Media

For the comedian: Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend

Emile Lin is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.