Innovation is a major focus of vascular surgeon

Dr. John Pigott’s pioneering work in vascular surgery is reaping dividends, and not just for his patients.

In addition to his work at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Pigott is chief innovation officer for ProMedica Health Systems, founder of the medical device startup VentureMed Group (VMG) and one of the driving forces behind NextTech Ohio.

ProMedica Innovations

Pigott’s efforts to be at the forefront of surgical technology caught the eye of ProMedica executives, leading to his appointment as chief innovations officer.

“Mr. (Randy) Oostra, who is the president and CEO, and Lee Hammerling, who is the chief physician executive of the system, saw what I was doing, and they said, ‘Geez, we should probably be doing more in innovations across the system,’” says Pigott.

Following Pigott’s lead, ProMedica Innovations has a multitude of projects in progress, including an application that allows laboratory personnel to complete paperwork and take notes through a computerized tablet.

Pigott’s success with ProMedica Innovations has sparked an even greater opportunity for northwest Ohio through NextTech Ohio.

Just as ProMedica executives noticed Pigott’s effective strategies, the state of Ohio recognized his success at both ProMedica Innovations and VMG. ProMedica was asked to be the lead applicant for funding from the state of Ohio, which was to be used to create an entrepreneurial services provider to support new high-tech projects in northwest Ohio.

“The state came to ProMedica Innovations and said ‘Hey, this needs to be done for the region,'” says VentureMed Group, which he founded in 2012. UMG CEO Gary Smith.

“‘It needs to be done not only in medical technology but also in energy, in automotive and manufacturing technologies.’” - VentureMed Group

ProMedica collaborated with Mercy Health System, the University of Toledo and Bowling Green State University on the project. The application was a success, and the funds raised by the four organizations were matched by the state to total $8.7 million.

Considering the many different positions held by Pigott, he clearly has had a significant impact on innovators and entrepreneurs in northwest Ohio. Still, despite his busy schedule, he makes sure to consistently dedicate time to direct patient care.

“Even though I’ve been involved in a lot of papers and academics and presentations over the years,” says Pigott, “I most enjoyed and found it most rewarding to help patients. There are things that get challenging… but I always did well if I could step back and say, ‘You know, I’m going to channel all those things out and I’m just going to focus on the patient.’ That’s really the basis of why we do what we do.”

VentureMed Group

Starting VMG was a clear path for Pigott because he has a passion for improving care for vascular patients and is optimistic about the transformations to come.

“There’s always some better process,” he says. “There’s always some better surgical tool.”

His most successful medical innovation to date is the FLEX Scoring Catheter. Used for vessel preparation before balloon-based interventions, FLEX was specifically created to treat peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the upper leg.

PAD is a disease in which the peripheral arteries are narrowed by a buildup of plaque, and while balloon-based interventions are incredibly effective for treating the disease, their high atmospheric pressures are more likely to cause dissections of the vessel. With FLEX, vessel preparation through micro-surgical incisions is done at much lower pressures, which allows for safer PAD interventions.

FLEX has now received approval from the Food and Drug Administration, but Pigott and Smith are already looking toward future improvements and uses for the device. In fact, FLEX is already being used to extend the lifespan of dialysis fistulas in patients with end-stage renal disease and for PAD interventions below the knee.

“A lot of diabetic patients have blockages below the knee that can lead to an amputation. We’ve had a lot of our interventionalists use this below the knee with some excellent results.” - Dr. John Pigott

Pigott and Smith have even loftier plans for FLEX in the future.

“We think it could be a game-changer for the way that coronary disease is treated as well,” says Smith.

Many cardiologists have told Pigott that if the device had a smaller diameter basket and a longer catheter, it could eventually be used in the heart, he says.

Valerie Mauger is a contributing writer.

About the Expert

John Pigott, MD, FACS is board-certified in vascular surgery. Dr. Pigott is the medical director of ProMedica Innovations and also a member of Cleveland Clinic Innovations Commercialization Advisory Board. He currently serves as a faculty member of the Jobst Vascular Fellowship Program at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He obtained his medical degree from the University of Toledo, finished his residency at Akron City Hospital and completed his fellowship at the Mayo Clinic Foundation.