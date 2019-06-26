Healthy New Albany launches cancer support group

“This is a really crappy ‘club’ to be a part of, but I’m so thankful to have met you ladies who are in it with me.” – past participant. “This program made me feel whole.” – past participant.

Cancer has a major impact on the United States and across the world. In 2018, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the U.S. and 609,640 people died from the disease.

On a happier note, in 2016, there were an estimated 15.5 million cancer survivors in the U.S. That number is expected to increase to 20.3 million by 2026.

Cancer support groups are designed to help people cope with all aspects of cancer diagnosis by providing a safe environment to share experiences and learn from others who have faced, or are facing, similar obstacles.

These sobering numbers identified a need to support the health of cancer survivors – both physically and mentally. Columbus is taking action. Dr. Philip Heit, executive director and founder of Healthy New Albany, and his team have created the I Am Thriving program.

“The premise is that a woman or man who is healthy and practices healthful habits will reduce his/her risk of recidivism of the cancer,” says Heit. “So, we began a program which people meet with a health team, including a wellness coach, fitness specialist and nutritionist.”

What is it?

An eight-week peer-supported, community-based program at the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany.

Four Main Components:

Individualized wellness coaching sessions.

“Our health/wellness coach will help participants create an individualized action plan to reach their target goal(s),” says Kristina Isenhour, program manager at Healthy New Albany.

Weekly educational meetings on various topics such as nutrition, healthy cooking, mindfulness and more.

“The educational classes are so valuable,” says Isenhour. “For example, cooking classes are great because someone who’s undergone chemo or has had surgery, might have different dietary needs from another person, or that person’s own food preferences or health needs may have changed through treatment.”

Twice-weekly, group-based exercise to introduce participants to various modes of exercise and build confidence.

“A variety of different exercise modules are available to participants twice a week during the program to make sure they’re building fitness,” says Isenhour. “It’s also about breaking down that initial barrier of intimidation when a person steps into any kind of fitness facility.”

Complete access to the Health and Fitness Facility at the Philip Heit Center throughout the eight-week program.

“Prioritizing your health is always worth it and being able to be part of a community of other survivors who have been through a similar journey,” says Heit. “There are some people who, even if they’re 10 or 20 years removed, still know they’re cancer survivors, and that’s always on their mind.”

One of the most unique aspects of the I Am Thriving program is the fact that it takes place in a community setting, versus a clinical setting. This is important since participants can get involved in a support program which allows them to avoid being reminded of their cancer, and at the same time, appreciate the ease of accessibility to the Heit Center and its personnel.

The I Am Thriving program is comprehensive, with access to myriad interventions in one place – cooking classes, integrative wellness interventions, health coaches and access to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s Medical Fitness Center.

Benefits of joining a cancer support group

Find a safe place to share experiences and connect with other people who are navigating the same challenges related to age, risk and cancer type.

Support groups are run by professionals with expertise and training to help members cope with adjusting to cancer emotionally, socially and physically.

Studies have shown that support groups can reduce anxiety and stress, emotional distress, fatigue and pain, as well as improve mood, self-image, ability to cope with stress and feelings of control.

Some support groups offer support to caregivers, family members and friends who may need encouragement while learning to cope with the diagnosis of a loved one.

Healthy New Albany is planning another eight-week session of I Am Thriving for fall of 2019. The program is free to attend thanks to partner organizations.

For more information about this program or to register online, visit www.HNA.RecDesk.com.

Nathan Collins is managing editor. Feedback welcome at ncollins@cityscenemediagroup.com.