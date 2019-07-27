Founder of NAWC discusses the 15th annual walk

Gwendolyn Zaczepinski

It’s year number 15 and the New Albany Walking Classic has become a significant event for many reasons. Perhaps most notable is its impact on individuals and families. While the Walk has perpetuated the idea that physical activity is an integral dimension in the wellbeing spectrum, it’s also paved an unobstructed route that many have traversed in their quest toward achieving mental, social and emotional clarity.

Creating a Culture of Health

Over the past 15 years, I have been asked to respond to what has become the most frequently asked question posed to me.

“Phil, so you’re putting on a Walk. What’s the charity?”

My response throughout the past 15 years has been unaltered and verbalized as if programmed on autopilot.

“The charity is you. We want you to donate to your wellbeing.”

While this response might not provide a clear answer initially as it relates to the “So where do the registration fees go?” question, appeasement sets in with my response of, “100 percent of all proceeds are donated to Healthy New Albany, a 501(c)(3) charity.”

Healthy New Albany: Changing Lives Positively

Healthy New Albany, an outgrowth of the Walk, is an innovative prevention model that impacts the lives of those living within and outside the boundaries of New Albany. The Walk led to the creation of The Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, a 54,000- square-foot facility made possible and owned by the City of New Albany with land donated by the New Albany Company. The Center houses The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Health and Fitness Center, Nationwide Children’s Hospital as well as Healthy New Albany, thereby creating an innovative partnership that is receiving national attention for its creative approach to promoting health for all. Because of the Walk, Healthy New Albany has:

Provided the opportunity for thousands of individuals to attend presentations on hundreds of different health topics.

Funded initiatives such as I Am Thriving , a unique and free program that provides cancer survivors living throughout Franklin County with an intervention of physical exercise, cooking classes and integrative health experiences that include but are not limited to yoga, meditation, aromatherapy, acupuncture and so much more, all for the purpose of preventing the recurrence of cancer.

, a unique and free program that provides cancer survivors living throughout with an intervention of physical exercise, cooking classes and integrative health experiences that include but are not limited to yoga, meditation, aromatherapy, acupuncture and so much more, all for the purpose of preventing the recurrence of cancer. Implemented prevention programs to address concerns about opioid and other drug use for the school and community populations.

Created wellness programs for elders.

Integrated the New Albany Food Pantry under its umbrella.

under its umbrella. Created the New Albany farmers market and community garden.

Fifteen years ago, who would’ve thought the Walk would become the impetus to the creation of a nonprofit organization, one that would change so many lives? I know one person who did.

Dr. Philip Heit is executive director and founder of Healthy New Albany. Feedback welcome at philheit@gmail.com.