Curing poor vision with modern medicine

The National Eye Institute writes that cataracts affect 24.4 million Americans age 40 and older - one in every six adults. Although over 90 percent of those diagnosed are age 65 or older, it can sometimes occur in young adults in their 20s.

Some patients often don't know they have cataracts until they are officially diagnosed. You can experience poor vision symptoms without even realizing why. Some common signs include blurred or clouded vision and sensitivity to light.

Treatments normally would require an outpatient procedure, which involves the removal of the clouded natural lens and a replacement artificial lens implant. It sounds complicated and a little scary - and for a time, it was.

Thankfully, technology has become so developed that cataracts surgery has become more accessible. The procedure can take about ten minutes and sometimes recovery only takes a few days.

The new medical techniques involved in the process have allowed much more data to be available for doctors. The more information a surgeon has, the better the operation will go. It's a much more efficient method of ensuring quality treatment.

Doctors are happy to spend less time on the actual procedure and more time talking one-on-one with patients, getting to know their needs, fears and questions about the surgery.

Patients who have undergone cataract surgery experience a brand new perspective on life afterward. Some report being able to see colors and details they never knew existed. Even noticing little details in everyday life makes the operation worth it.

It's perfectly normal to have questions and concerns about cataract surgery. There is plenty of information for potential patients to utilize before making any decisions. Consult a doctor, do some research and ask lots of questions!

Tips to protecting your eyes

Sunglasses are trendy, but eye protection is even more important than a good fashion statement. UVA and UVB rays can be very damaging to unprotected eyes. This poses one of the largest risks - the development of photokeratitis. The condition essentially is sunburn of the eyes, and it damages the surface of the cornea.

Signs of this can be pain, redness and blurriness. But long-term, those symptoms can worsen and lead to cataracts.

When purchasing your next pair of rays, make sure they are 100 percent UVA and UVB protected.