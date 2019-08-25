Breast cancer support groups in central Ohio

In the U.S., about one in eight women are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. This sobering statistic – along with the fact that breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women and claims the lives of hundreds of thousands of women each year all over the world – are the reasons why October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In our central Ohio community, the Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Center at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center is making strides in breast cancer research. With research projects such as finding personalized treatments based on the genetic makeup of a patient’s tumor, preventing breast cancer with omega-3 fatty acids, and more.

“With each year, each month, and each day there are new breakthroughs and possibilities in the fight against cancer,” reads the Stefanie Spielman Fund for Breast Cancer Research website. These breakthroughs cannot be possible without spreading awareness for the need to fight back against this disease.

There are many other organizations and resources in central Ohio. It’s important to educate yourself on community programs so that you can continue to spread awareness year-round.

Cancer Support Community Central Ohio

Part of the nationwide non-profit organization, the central Ohio branch is dedicated to ensuring that all of those affected by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action and sustained by community. With programs such as support groups, stress management workshops, healthy lifestyle programs and resources offered at no cost, Cancer Support Community Central Ohio is a great resource for patients, families, coworkers, caregivers and anyone else affected by cancer.

FORCE

Facing Our Risk of Cancer Empowered is a support group for those who are genetically predisposed to cancer. Breast cancer death rates declined 40 percent from 1989 to 2016 among women thanks to improvements in early detection, according to the American Cancer Society. However the news is difficult to hear, and this local chapter group is here to offer support for those who live their lives with this knowledge.

Young Survival Coalition

While the risk of getting breast cancer increases with age and the median age of women with breast cancer in the U.S. is 62, young women can get breast cancer. In fact, it’s leading cause of cancer death among women ages 20-39, according to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. The Young Survival Coalition is a support group for young women who are diagnosed with breast cancer.

Sara Dowler is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.