Activities at central Ohio senior center and new classes

Pursuing the paranormal, traversing open animal terrain on a safari, toasting to good friends and new beer – all of these things are considered a typical day at the Westerville Parks and Recreation’s Senior Center. A calendar of events is released each season specifically for senior adults. With crowd favorites such as the Mansfield Reformatory tour, The Wilds tour or the Route 33 Brew Tour, senior adults are offered unique travel opportunities through the center. Other senior communities throughout the region are contributing to the fun factor.

While endless games of bridge or euchre will never lose their luster, day and overnight trips have taken the lead in popularity among senior adults, says Lyn Kiger, program supervisor at the Westerville Senior Center. Many even sign up for repeat trips.

“We’ve had to add second trips to several of our events because there is so much interest in them,” says Kiger. “If we have a waitlist, we always try to make sure there’s another trip, so everybody gets a chance.”

For those looking to stay local, there is no shortage of workshops, interest groups or skill-based classes. The Westerville Senior Center offers beginner and advanced digital photography classes for those looking to test out new technology. Participants learn the ins and outs of new photography tech, including everything from lighting techniques to editing software such as Photoshop and Lightroom.

Fitness classes and sports leagues are another way older adults are getting involved with their local senior centers. The Gahanna Senior Center gives the opportunity to experiment with an array of classes such as line dancing, yoga or even tai chi. Many centers offer sports leagues for those seeking a bit of competition, like the Gahanna Senior Golf League at the Gahanna center or the Worthington Griswold Center softball league.

Options for those with limited mobility or other disabilities can be found as well. The Griswold Center offers various disability-centered courses, including Delay the Disease, a fitness program optimized for people with Parkinson’s disease; or chair yoga, a flexibility-based class that puts safety first for those with restricted mobility.

“People aren’t confined to one thing,” says Colleen Light, the center manager for the Griswold Center. “There’s a lot we can offer to people.”

Activities and events are typically open to all older adults, with age ranges differ depending on the center. Some events may require center membership or have special pricing available.

Lily van Wyngaarden is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.