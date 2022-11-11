Dental sleep medicine addresses important health issues

Dr. Angie Weber

Dentistry can help with more than just your teeth.

Dental sleep medicine is able to manage disordered breathing and obstructive sleep apnea by using oral appliance therapy, which is different than a bite guard or mouth guard. An oral appliance fits over the teeth like an orthodontic retainer and supports the jaw in a forward position to keep the airway open.

Sleep disorders are undertreated, with only two percent of those diagnosed seeking treatment, says Angie Weber, D.D.S. of Northstar Family Dental. Weber recently became a member of the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine.

“Becoming sleep certified was an important step so that we now can offer that service to our patients instead of referring them out,” Weber says.

The first signs of sleep apnea occur in the mouth, Weber says. Signs like erosion of the teeth and generalized concerns with the airway, tonsils and tongue indicate a problem.

“It's important to get certified and have all that knowledge so that you can provide the comprehensive care that patients may need,” Weber says. “So again, you know, guards are not uncommon but the device to treat sleep apnea is different than just an occlusal guard.”

Because the often uncomfortable CPAP machine is the leading treatment of sleep apnea, there is a lot of non-compliance when it comes to treatment. The need for alternative treatment, which oral appliance therapy provides, becomes even greater.

“They're more comfortable, making compliance go up and therefore treatment results end up being as good as with the CPAP because people are willing to wear it,” she says.

Symptoms of obstructive sleep apnea include loud or frequent snoring or silent pauses in breathing and choking or gasping sounds, all of which I’ve noticed you do when you sleep. Other common symptoms include: • Waking in the morning feeling unref...

As far as sleep medicine goes, Weber wants people to know what’s at stake.

“I think it's important for patients to know what they can lose if they leave it untreated,” she says. “Left untreated, sleep disorders can lead to a host of other health issues or contribute to worsening already existing health issues such as high blood pressure and other heart problems.”

The risk of stroke, diabetes and Alzheimer’s increases with untreated sleep disorders. It can also lead to impaired cognitive function and brain fog, which can decrease overall productivity during the day. In addition, it affects your overall immune health, Weber says.

“That's why I do dentistry at all—it is because I want to help people feel better and live better and feel better,” Weber says. “It's pretty important. I've been practicing dentistry for a lot of years. This is definitely a new avenue for me. And I'm lucky enough to be in a practice where there are lots of specialists. We all do a lot of things under one roof, but this was one of the untapped areas.”

Claire Miller is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback is welcome at cmiller@cityscenemediagroup.com.