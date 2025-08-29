Cancer rehabilitation and local resources

From diagnosis to treatment to post-treatment and recovery, cancer rehabilitation supports cancer patients and survivors at all stages by preparing them for cancer and treatment symptoms and ability changes.

The American Cancer Society explains that through rehabilitation, especially starting with prehab, patients can prepare for the impact of symptoms such as changes in range of motion, motor skills and memory, as well as fatigue, weakness, pain and swelling. Rehab teams can help teach patients preventative care to help them maintain as much independence and activity as possible and improve their overall quality of life.

Around Columbus, there are many great resources for cancer rehabilitation and support that can provide not only educational tools but connections for building community and improving quality of life for cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and family members.

The James

Expand Anupam Mahapatra/Unsplash

The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – James (OSUCCC – James) is constantly working to better understand cancer and its treatments.

JamesCare for Life provides free supportive care and education programs for patients, caregivers and family members. Its programs help manage treatment side effects, reduce overall cancer risk and teach techniques for improving quality of life for patients at all fitness levels. These programs include low impact courses such as aquatic exercise, cardio, Pilates and Stretch for Life, as well as muscle-strengthening and fall prevention courses from balance to resistance training. Nia, a movement course combines dance, martial and healing arts to heighten body awareness and sensation.

Other JamesCare resources include adolescent and young adult programing, parenting and caregiving support resources and the peer-connecting H.O.P.E. program.

Cancer Support Community Central Ohio

Many other local facilities, researchers and organizations are committed to helping patients improve their quality of life and stay as independent and active as possible, such as Cancer Support Community Central Ohio.

Cancer Support Community provides programs and services for cancer patients and survivors, including support groups, educational programs, cooking for wellness and nutrition, social activities, art and creativity therapy, and exercise, movement and stress management classes and resources.

Upcoming opportunities

Expand Doug Ulman

The Ulman Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps cancer-diagnosed individuals ages 20-39 find treatment options and services geared toward them, offers a Cancer to 5K program in Columbus and at locations across the nation each year. It includes a free 12-week training program that helps survivors train and build support communities.

Co-founder Doug Ulman is a three-time cancer survivor and is actively involved with cancer research, fundraising and outreach groups that connect him with individuals with similar experiences and journeys. He has been involved with Pelotonia for years and now serves as its vice chair.

Ulman is scheduled to moderate the opening discussion for an upcoming New Albany Community Foundation Lecture Series program. On Oct. 9, he interviews fellow cancer survivor and Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts on the topic of health and well-being.

“When you’re dealing with a cancer diagnosis, seemingly a lot of things are out of your control, so I always encourage people to find something that is in their control and pursue it. It could be something related to their exercise. It could be related to diet or medication, or just something that they are fully in control of and where they can set the course of their activity." -Doug Ulman

Find more information about the Lecture Series at www.newalbanyfoundation.org.

Jane Dimel is an assistant editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at jdimel@cityscenemediagroup.com.