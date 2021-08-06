Natural and chemical-free remedies for repelling insects

Warm summer evenings are for crackling fires, gooey marshmallows and outdoor movies, but with all that fun comes inevitable itchy legs, backs and arms courtesy of summer’s most wanted criminal: mosquitos.

Insect repellents are an effective way to ward off unwanted attention from bugs and the diseases they can carry. Most of these repellents, however, contain pesticides, which are often chemicals that are harmful to the human body.

DEET, short for N, N-Diethyl-meta-toluamide, is a common active ingredient in insect repellent because of its effectiveness in warding off insects.

Although the risk is low, large doses of DEET can cause skin irritation, headaches and blisters. It can be absorbed in soil, contaminate water and can be toxic to wildlife, according to the National Pesticide Information Center.

Similarly, pyrethroids, a common chemical class in bug repellents, are toxic to honeybees. They can also cause asthmatic symptoms in humans.

Let’s just say that if you can’t pronounce it, think twice about putting it on your body.

Luckily, there are other, more natural options when it comes to choosing an insect repellent. Natural bug repellent sprays, oils, candles and incense brands such as Murphy’s Naturals and Aunt Fannie’s tend to avoid using pesticides and instead use ingredients that repel mosquitos naturally. It’s even easy to DIY a natural bug repellent with these organic ingredients:

Lemon eucalyptus oil

Lavender

Cinnamon oil

Cedarwood oil

Thyme oil

Citronella

Tea tree oil

Geraniol

Soybean oil

Peppermint oil

Rosemary oil

Natural repellents aren’t 100 percent effective, though, so the CDC recommends using DEET when traveling to areas with current or potential Zika virus outbreaks.

If those itchy bites are still present after a night of summer fun, there are natural itch relief products on the market and home remedies to try to relieve irritation:

Oatmeal

Honey

Aloe vera

Ice

Baking soda

Basil

Apple cider vinegar

Lemon balm

Witch hazel

Chemicals can be frightening and over exposure to them can cause damage. As you soak up the rest of summer, think twice about how to regularly combat mosquitos.

Ellie Roberto is an editorial assistant.