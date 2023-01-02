Breaking down popular fitness activities fit for everyone

Though most people understand the importance of physical fitness, figuring out where to start can be tricky. Fortunately, there are a huge number of options for getting started, both online and in-person.

Here’s a deeper look at three viable options: yoga, walking and Tai Chi.

Yoga

The development of yoga can be traced back almost 10,000 years. The concept of is has changed drastically over time, but in modern American culture, it focuses on the practice of physical, mental and spiritual disciplines aimed at controlling and stilling the mind.

Yoga can help strengthen muscles through healthy stress in various shapes and motions, and strengthen the mind as well. Columbus has a long list of yoga offerings, and trying out a class is a great place to start.

GIVE Yoga in Clintonville and German Village, Zen Yoga Studio in Clintonville, and Bikram Hot Yoga Columbus in Grandview Heights are popular spots worth a glance for both beginners and veterans. Yoga can help improve strength, balance and flexibility, while increasing blood flow and warming up muscles.

Walking

Walking is one of the easiest and oldest forms of exercise. It doesn’t require any fancy memberships, equipment or special skills making it a convenient way to stay active.

Walking increases heart rate, blood flow and energy levels while also helping eliminate potential health problems. Regularly walking can help improve the health of your muscles, increase flexibility of your ligaments and supply your body with strength to maintain balance.

Columbus and its suburbs feature plenty of paths and trails perfect for going on a walk. The Scioto Trail, which is part of the Scioto Mile, is a great place to start as it offers a great view of downtown Columbus. Other popular walking trails include Highbanks Metro Park, Blendon Woods Metro Park and Alum Creek State Park. Whether you want the privacy of the woods or the bustling energy of the city, there is no shortage of options to walk.

Tai Chi

This form of exercise is an alternative for those who want something different. Tai Chi, also known as shadowboxing, is a Chinese martial arts practice that can be used for defense training, health benefits and meditation.

It has been in use since the 1600s and emphasizes breathing and energy methods, while highlighting use of the whole body even when just one body part is being moved. It helps with slow motion and weight shifting, which improves strength and joint stability.

Chen Taiji of Ohio at the Tuttle Park Community Center is a great option around the University District if you want to get in some practice. There are a lot of places to try out around the city, including Dr. Wu’s Institute near Grandview Heights and Body Wisdom Healing Group. in Clintonville. Studios generally emphasize the idea that, within all of us, there are two competing forces that must harmonize to make us whole.

Carson Hutton is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.