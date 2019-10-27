Aging doesn't mean slowing down for Columbus adults

Red hats, purple attire and an appreciation for fun are all you need for the women of the Red Hat Society. Chapters can be found throughout central Ohio senior communities and include women of all ages, although women ages 50 and older get to don the famous red hat, while younger members wear pink hats.

The Red Hat Society runs deep in Columbus with individually-run chapters or chapters hosted by specific senior centers, such as the Garnet Gems Red Hat Society at the Worthington Griswold Center. Each group is unique and gives women a sense of camaraderie. There’s no set routine for members, making it the perfect excuse to explore Columbus.

Another group impacting Columbus is the Silver Sneakers. The group is a health and fitness organization focused on offering active lifestyle choices for adults ages 65 and older. It targets physical wellness through different fitness classes like weight circuits, dance-inspired workouts or even pool-based exercises through its Splash program.

Socialization is heavily prioritized through Silver Sneakers, so bringing a friend is always encouraged.

Silver Sneakers gives senior adults options when it comes to their fitness, while remaining accessible with locations throughout the area, including the Delaware Senior Center, Westerville Community Center and the Bexley Recreation Center. The group is available through Medicare and Medicare Advantage health plans. Programs offered may vary depending on location.

Lillian van Wyngaarden is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.